Asia markets fall across the board; Apple suppliers to be watched after iPhone sales fall in China

Investors are paying attention to the stock market at a securities business hall in Fuyang, China, on December 5, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board Wednesday, mirroring a tech slide on Wall Street led by Apple , following a report that iPhone sales fell in China.

Apple shares slipped almost 3% in U.S. trading after a report from Counterpoint Research found iPhone sales plunged in China in the first six weeks of 2024. Investors will monitor shares of Apple suppliers in Taiwan and South Korea, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung.

The news arrives after China's CSI 300 index hit over three-month highs Tuesday after the country set its economic growth target at "around 5%" for 2024 during its "Two Sessions" meeting.

Investors will also be watching for fourth-quarter GDP data from Australia later in the day.