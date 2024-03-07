Oil prices fall as market weighs U.S. inventory data, interest rate outlook

US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the "Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 6, 2024.

Oil prices edged lower Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's gains.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April lost 33 cents, or 0.42%, to $78.80 a barrel. May Brent futures shed 32 cents, or 0.39%, to $82.64 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark gained more than 1% Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that interest rates have likely peaked and are expected to come down this year, although the central bank is taking a cautious approach given an uncertain economic outlook.

Powell will give testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later Thursday.

Energy prices also found support from a smaller than expected U.S. crude oil inventory increase and a drop in gasoline stockpiles, potentially indicating that demand is picking up.