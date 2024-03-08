Asia markets mostly higher as Fed's Powell signals rate cuts are on the horizon

A man takes photos of a view showing residential and commercial buildings, from an observation deck beneath the YTN Seoul Tower, commonly known as the Namsan Tower, in Seoul on September 3, 2021.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that interest rate cuts may not be too distant if inflation signals support.

Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell didn't offer an exact timeline for rate cuts, but noted they would go down soon.

"We're waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%. When we do get that confidence, and we're not far from it, it'll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction," Powell said in response to a question about rates and inflation.

Investors will also be watching the State of the Union address by U.S. President Joe Biden due 9 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. Singapore time.