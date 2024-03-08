Jim Cramer reviews Citi's European 'Super Seven'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday reviewed the "Super Seven," mega cap European stocks Citi recently named as alternatives to the Magnificent Seven, but with lower valuations.

"I want you to think of the Super Seven as a shopping list of high-quality European stocks that could be very attractive on a pullback," he said. "A shopping list brought to you by Dr. Beata Manthey and her terrific team at Citi."

Novo Nordisk " came out with the original GLP-1, diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic. Bullish on the GLP-1 space, he was especially encouraged by the company's new experimental weight loss pill and said the stock probably has more room to run. ASML LVMH " The luxury goods company owns a lot of high-end apparel and jewelry brands including Givenchy, Dior, Fendi and Bulgari. He said he thinks the stock can keep winning, but that investors might want to wait for a pullback. Richemont SAP Schneider Electric Eaton Ferrari

"As great as the Super Seven may be, you're not exactly early to any of these stories — most of these stocks are trading at or near their all-time highs," Cramer said. "Of course, you could say the same thing about the Magnificent Seven, but it makes me a little queasy to recommend something that's already had a huge run."