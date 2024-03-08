Novo Nordisk CEO says experimental weight loss pill could become a best-in-class drug

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen on Friday said the company's experimental weight loss pill, amycretin, could eventually become a best-in-class treatment for obesity.

The Danish drugmaker is racing to capitalize on the runaway success of its blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy by developing a new generation of treatments for obesity, including more convenient and potentially cheaper pills.

His remarks came one day after Novo Nordisk impressed investors with early-stage trial data on amycretin. Patients on the pill lost about 13.1% of their weight after 12 weeks, Jørgensen said on CNBC's "Money Movers."

That surpasses the 6% weight loss seen in those who took Wegovy after the same time period. It also adds to the growing enthusiasm around the potential of weight loss pills.