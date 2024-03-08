Microsoft says a Russian hacking group is still trying to crack into its systems

A logo sits illuminated at the Microsoft booth in the Mobile World Congress 2024 on February 26, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Microsoft on Friday said that Russian group Nobelium, which the company refers to as Midnight Blizzard, has been trying to access its internal systems and source code repositories.

"In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that Midnight Blizzard is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access. This has included access to some of the company's source code repositories and internal systems," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

"To date we have found no evidence that Microsoft-hosted customer-facing systems have been compromised."

Microsoft said Midnight Blizzard was trying to access secrets, including those shared between Microsoft and its customers, but that it was reaching out and helping affected customers.

"Midnight Blizzard has increased the volume of some aspects of the attack, such as password sprays, by as much as 10-fold in February, compared to the already large volume we saw in January 2024," it said.