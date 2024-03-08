Ray Dalio posts selfie from Eras Tour, says Taylor Swift should be president

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore, and posted a selfie from the packed venue along with a caption explaining why he thought the megastar should be the next president of the United States.

"@TaylorSwift for President!" Dalio wrote Thursday. "I just saw her at her concert in Singapore and realized that she can bring together Americans and people in most countries much better than either of the candidates, and that bringing people together is the most important thing."

"Watching this concert with people from all over the world made me and them feel good and connected and reminded me how powerful that universal culture is," he added. "Wouldn't it be great if we had two candidates who could lead that culture and make smart leadership decisions too?"

While the post was likely made in jest, politicians and pundits know all too well of the record-breaking Grammy award winning singer's powerful influence and enormous fan base.

Swift's get-out-the-vote efforts in 2020 spurred tens of thousands of young people to register to vote in a single day. And the reputation she gained supporting Joe Biden's campaign against former President Donald Trump that year have fostered right-wing conspiracy theories that she's being deployed as a tool of the Democrats or even the Pentagon and CIA for this year's presidential race.

While some Republican lawmakers and television pundits suggest Swift is part of a masterminded plot to achieve the Biden administration's endgame, her fans have replied with "you need to calm down." Swift has not made any endorsements for the 2024 election, but encouraged her 228 million Instagram followers to vote in a post on Tuesday for the Super Tuesday primaries.

Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has previously stressed what he believes is the need for a more centrist approach to American politics. Many voters have not expressed happiness at the prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch, bracing for a potentially cruel summer and fall campaign season as the contenders' bad blood risks stoking further polarization in the country's politics.

"What we need is a very strong middle," Dalio said at a financial forum in November.

"We have irreconcilable differences by sides that will not accept losing."

He said at the time that he saw former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, as the most promising candidate. Perhaps he now hopes Swift will fill in the blank space left by Haley's recent departure for the race.