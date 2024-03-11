Long-term inflation expectations rise, spelling possible trouble for the Fed, survey shows

Customers shop at a Costco store on August 31, 2023 in Novato, California. According to a report by the Commerce Department, consumer spending rose 0.8% in July beating expectations of 0.7%. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Consumers increasingly doubt the Federal Reserve can achieve its inflation goals anytime soon, according to a survey Monday from the New York Federal Reserve.

While the outlook over the next year was unchanged at 3%, that wasn't the case for the longer term. At the three-year range, expectations rose 0.3 percentage point to 2.7%, while the five-year outlook jumped even more, up 0.4 percentage point to 2.9%.

All three are well ahead of the Fed's 2% goal for 12-month inflation, indicating the central bank may need to keep policy tighter for longer. Economists and policymakers consider expectations as a key factor in viewing the path of inflation, so the Survey of Consumer Expectations for February could be bad news.

"Longer-term inflation expectations appear to have remained well anchored, as reflected by a broad range of surveys of households, businesses, and forecasters, as well as measures from financial markets," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week during testimony on Capitol Hill. "We remain committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2 percent goal and to keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored."