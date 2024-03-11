Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Oracle, Vail Resorts, Advance Auto Parts and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Oracle — The database software stock surged about 10% in extended trading after fiscal fourth-quarter results topped analysts' earnings estimates. Oracle's cloud services and license support segment, its largest business, saw a 12% increase in revenue. Total revenue came in light of expectations, however. Vail Resorts — Shares of the ski resort operator fell more than 3% after its latest quarter missed estimates on the top and bottom lines. Vail also cut its full-year guidance amid lower snowfall across Western North American resorts through January. Asana — Shares of the work management platform rose slightly in after-hours trading after fiscal fourth-quarter results topped estimates. Asana posted a loss of 4 cents, or 6 cents better than expectations, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue of $117 million also came in above estimates. Advance Auto Parts — The auto parts retailer rose more than 1% after Dan Loeb's Third Point and activist Saddle Point revealed a stake in the company and reached a settlement that will give the activists three board seats.

A sign is posted in front of the Oracle headquarters in Redwood Shores, California, on March 11, 2024. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images