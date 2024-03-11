10-year Treasury yield dips as investors consider state of the economy

At 6:32 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over 1 basis point at 4.077%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by less than 1 basis point at 4.492%.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed Monday as investors weighed the state of the economy and looked ahead to key data slated for the week.

Investors considered the state of the economy following Friday's release of jobs data for February. Nonfarm payrolls rose by more than expected, showing that the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, more than the Dow Jones estimate of 198,000.

The unemployment rate, however, rose to 3.9%, coming in higher than January's 3.7% reading which economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected to remain unchanged in February.

Investors widely took the data as a sign that interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are on the table for this year. But when they will take place and how many cuts there will be in 2024 remains uncertain.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week indicated that there is likely not much longer to go before policymakers are convinced that rate cuts are appropriate. However, the Fed is still awaiting more evidence that the economy is easing and that inflation is moving toward the 2% target range.

Fresh key inflation data is expected this week in form of the consumer price index for February on Tuesday and the producer price index on Thursday. Last month's CPI and PPI readings came in hotter than expected, indicating persistent inflation and sparking concerns about the outlook for rate cuts.