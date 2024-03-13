Neil Young announces return to Spotify after vaccine disinformation row

- Musician Neil Young has said his music will return to streaming giant Spotify, more than two years after pulling his catalogue over alleged vaccine disinformation.
- Young indicated Tuesday that it was a result of exclusivity expiring on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the source of the previous dispute, meaning the show will stream on rivals such as Apple and Amazon.
- "I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all,"