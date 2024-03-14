Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, Ulta and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Adobe — The software stock tumbled 10% on the back of weak guidance for current-quarter revenue. Despite that, Adobe beat analysts' predictions on both lines in its fiscal first quarter and announced a $25 billion share buyback. Ulta — The beauty retailer slipped 5% as full-year earnings expectations came in on the low end of Wall Street's forecast. Ulta said to anticipate between $26 and $27 per share for earnings over the entire year. Most of that range is under the expectation of $27 from analysts polled by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv. That overshadowed an otherwise strong outlook for revenue and a better-than-expected fourth quarter. Cardlytics — The advertising platform soared 37% after the company reported becoming positive on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the full year for the first time since 2019. Cardlytics also offered stronger guidance for current-quarter financials than Wall Street was anticipating. PagerDuty — Shares of the incident response platform dropped about 9% in the wake of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance for both the current quarter and full year. However, the company was able to beat analysts' estimates on both lines in the fourth quarter. Zumiez — The specialty retailer shed 5% after providing a weak outlook for the current quarter. Zumiez guided for a loss per share of between $1.09 and $1.19, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated a loss of just 34 cents. The company set quarterly revenue at a range between $167 million and $172 million, under the $186.3 million estimate from analysts. Smartsheet — The business software provider retreated by 7% as revenue guidance underwhelmed Wall Street. Smartsheet advised investors to expect revenue between $257 million and $259 million in the current quarter and a range of $1.113 billion and $1.118 billion for the full year. Meanwhile, analysts polled by FactSet forecast $262.3 million in revenue for the quarter and $1.14 billion for the year.