Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Unilever, Nordstrom and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nvidia — Nvidia slumped more than 3% after the artificial intelligence chipmaker unveiled its widely anticipated next-generation chips. Several Wall Street firms boosted their price targets on Nvidia in the wake of the event. The company plans to roll out the first iteration of the AI graphics processors known as Blackwell later this year. Competitor Advanced Micro Devices dropped 6.8% following the news. Super Micro Computer — The information technology stock dropped 12% on the back of a filing to sell an additional two million shares through Goldman Sachs. Proceeds of roughly $2 billion will be used for "the purchase of inventory and other working capital purposes, manufacturing capacity expansion and increased R & D investments," Super Micro Computer said. Unilever — U.S. shares of the British consumer products maker rose 2.9% after it set plans to spin off its ice cream unit , which includes Ben & Jerry's and Magnum. The change comes as part of