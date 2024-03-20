Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Micron, Five Below, Chewy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Micron Technology — Shares popped 13% after the semiconductor company beat expectations on revenue and gave strong guidance for the measure. Micron reported $5.82 billion in revenue for the second fiscal quarter and said to anticipate $6.6 billion in the current period. Both figures topped the respective analyst consensus forecasts of $5.35 billion and $6.02 billion, per LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 42 cents for the quarter, while analysts anticipated a loss of 25 cents per share. Five Below — The value retailer tumbled 13% on weak fourth-quarter earnings and outlook. Five Below earned $3.65 per share on $1.34 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had estimated $3.78 per share in earnings on $1.35 billion of revenue. The company also provided light guidance on both lines for the current quarter and full year. Chewy — The pet-focused retailer added 1% as earnings surpassed consensus predictions for the fourth quarter. Chewy posted 7 cents in earnings per share and $2.83 billion in revenue, better than the expectation for a loss of 5 cents per share and revenue at $2.77 billion. Despite that, the company gave soft guidance for current-quarter revenue. KB Home — Shares oscillated in after-hours trading as traders parsed the homebuilder's earnings release, last trading higher by nearly 1%. KB Home saw $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG penciled in $1.57 per share and $1.46 billion in revenue. Guess — The clothing designer popped 10% in extended trading after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. Guess posted adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share on revenue of $891 million. Analysts called for $1.56 per share in earnings and revenue of $856 million, per LSEG. - CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.