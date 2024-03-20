Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine's survival is in danger, Pentagon chief warns; Putin could make China his first visit of new term

Ukraine's survival is at stake amid an ongoing funding impasse in the U.S. Congress, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tuesday, stating that additional aid for Ukraine was a matter of "honor" for the United States.

"Today, Ukraine's survival is in danger and America's security is at risk. They don't have a day to waste, and we don't have a day to spare either," Austin said at a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday, with representatives from Ukraine and around 50 allied countries attending.

"I leave here today fully determined to keep U.S. security assistance and ammunition flowing. And that's a matter of survival and sovereignty for Ukraine. And it's a matter of honor and security for America. And make no mistake, Putin is watching. The world is watching and history is watching," Austin said.