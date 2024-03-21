Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Apple, Nvidia, Chewy, Sunnova and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Micron â€” The semiconductor manufacturer popped 14% after beating analyst expectations for itsÂ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue. Micron posted earnings of 42 cents per share on $5.82 billion of revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG expected a loss of 25 cents per share on $5.35 billion of revenue analystsÂ hadÂ