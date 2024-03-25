European markets set to start the week in mixed territory

European markets are heading for a mixed start to the new trading week Monday. Regional markets closed higher last week as investors digested a number of central banks policy decisions in Europe.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Monday morning ahead of March's last — and shortened — trading week. The market is on track for its fifth consecutive month of gains, with the major U.S. stock benchmarks crossing new all-time closing high levels last week.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors awaited inflation reports from Singapore, Malaysia and Australia this week.