S&P 500 futures tick higher after major averages notch fresh closing records: Live updates
Stock futures edged higher Wednesday night after the three major averages closed at new records and the Federal Reserve concluded its latest policy meeting.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 0.4%.
Semiconductor stock Micron Technology jumped more than 16% in extended trading on better-than-anticipated earnings. Discount retailer Five Below slipped more than 12% after missing Wall Street's expectations on both lines for the final quarter of 2023 and posting weak guidance.
Those moves follow a winning day on Wall Street that sent the three major indexes to new closing highs. Both the Dow and Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 1%, while the S&P 500 added around 0.9%.
Those gains came as the Fed reiterated expectations for three cuts to interest rates this year. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at its two-day March policy meeting, which concluded Wednesday.
"The sum total of this 'no news is good news' press conference is that markets continue to have a green light to run higher," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance.
"We aren't surprised to see the initial reaction from investors to be to push stock prices up and expect that to continue until some new shock hits the system," he added. "This Fed isn't going to stand in the way of the bull market."
Small-cap stocks outperformed in the session, with the Russell 2000 adding nearly 2%. Financials and technology stocks were also among those that took a sizable leg up.
Looking ahead, traders will watch for data on jobless claims and existing home sales conditions due Thursday morning. They'll also monitor earnings reports from Darden Restaurants before the bell, followed by FedEx and Nike after the market closes.
Reddit prices IPO at $34 per share
Reddit priced its initial public offering at $34 per share.
That number is at the top of the expected range of between $31 and $34. It values the social media company at around $6.5 billion.
Reddit will make its public market debut Thursday under the ticker "RDDT."
— Alex Harring, Leslie Picker, Jonathan Vanian
Corporate buybacks of stock are surging, Bank of America says
It's not just institutional and individual investors pushing stock prices higher. Last week was huge for corporate buybacks of stock too, Bank of America equity and quantitative strategists including Savita Subramanian said in a note out Tuesday.
Buyback trends are "hitting multi-year highs," BofA noted, with those conducted by the bank's own corporate clients reaching the third highest weekly level ever in data going back to 2010.
The pace of repurchases is also "tracking above the typical seasonal levels at this time" of year for a second straight week, the strategists wrote. So far in 2024, buybacks as a percentage of the entire S&P 500 market capitalization have totaled 0.34% versus the 2023 high at the same time of year at 0.29%.
Buybacks over the past 52 weeks as a percentage of total market value are the highest since August 2020, during the first Covid pandemic summer, according to BofA.
— Scott Schnipper
Stocks head for winning week
With more than half of the trading week in the rearview mirror, the three major indexes are on track for gains.
The Nasdaq Composite has led the three higher this week, adding 2.5%. The Dow and S&P 500 were each up about 2.1%.
— Alex Harring