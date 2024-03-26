Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, Concentrix and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. GameStop — The video game retailer tumbled 15% after reporting shrinking revenue compared with the same period a year ago. GameStop posted $1.79 billion in the fourth quarter, lower than the $2.23 billion seen in the comparable three-month period in the year before. But the company reported 22 cents in adjusted earnings per share, higher than the 16 cents per share figure seen a year ago. Direct Digital — Shares plummeted 46% after the advertising platform provider posted a net loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter . That compares to net income of $1.4 million in the year-ago period. Revenue came in at $41 million in the fourth quarter, topping last year's $30.7 million. Concentrix — The customer experience technology platform tumbled about 3% following its fiscal first-quarter earnings report . Concentrix posted $2.57 in adjusted earnings per share on $2.4 billion in revenue. In the same quarter a year ago, the company reported $2.59 in earnings per share and $1.64 billion in revenue. Concentrix also reaffirmed full-year guidance for this year. nCino — The cloud software stock advanced 11% following results for the fourth quarter that blew past what was seen a year ago. Revenue came in at $123.7 million, reflecting a 13% increase from a year earlier.