Switzerland has confirmed it will host a high-level conference on how to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Swiss government said late Wednesday. The summit will take place on June 15-16 in the resort of Burgenstock. Ukraine is expected to use the event to promote its 10-point peace plan to end the war with Russia. The conference — not the first to be held looking at ways to achieve a peaceful resolution to the 26-month conflict — is expected to focus on developing a "common understanding among the participating states with a view to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Switzerland's Federal Council said in a statement. It added that, after consulting international partners, "including G7 member states, the EU and representatives of the "Global South such as China, India, South Africa, Brazil, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia," it found that there was "sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process." Ukraine's "peace formula" calls for the complete withdrawal of all Russian troops from its territory, one of a number of a conditions that are seen as unlikely to be achieved after Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions and declared them to be Russian territory. Russia has not been invited to this or previous peace conferences, raising question marks over how much such summits can achieve. A spokesperson at the Russian embassy in Switzerland confirmed to CNBC that it had not received an invitation to the forthcoming summit, saying that it would decline an invitation in any case. "The idea of a 'peace conference' promoted by the organizers is inappropriate for us, as it is just another variant of pushing through an unviable 'peace formula' that does not take into account Russian concerns," said Vladimir Khokhlov, press secretary at the embassy. — Holly Ellyatt