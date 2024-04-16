A recent uptick in margin loans is flashing warning signs for the market, according to Thomas Peterffy, the founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers . Compared to the year-ago quarter, margin loans – a type of financing in which investors borrow against their existing assets – rose 30% to $51.2 billion — an all-time high, the investor said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Tuesday. "Margin loans keep rising, and that's never a bullish sign," Peterffy said. "That usually foretells a market that is going to slow down, so that is what we're probably going to be seeing." As an example, the investor pointed to the market collapse two years ago, when margin loans rose to another all-time high right before the sell-off. However, Peterffy noted that he sees the market rising over the long term as inflation and interest rates stay high. — Lisa Kailai Han