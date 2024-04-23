Momentum is building around renewed allied support and funding for Ukraine after months of delay over further aid in the U.S. Days after the U.S. House of Representatives gave the greenlight to a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, the U.K. announced Tuesday its largest-ever military aid package for Kyiv worth £500 million ($617.1 million). British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce the aid package when he travels to Poland on Tuesday. The latest package includes: 60 boats, including offshore raiding craft, rigid raiding craft and dive boats as well as maritime guns. More than 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, as well as additional Storm Shadow long-range precision-guided missiles. More than 400 vehicles, including 160 protected mobility "Husky" vehicles, 162 armored vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles. Nearly 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition. The U.K. said the aid "will be used to rapidly deliver urgently-needed ammunition, air defence, drones and engineering support. The drones will be procured in the U.K. and the funds will support a scale-up in domestic defence supply chains." The U.K. is one of the larger supporters of Ukraine and has donated £3 billion in military aid to Ukraine this financial year. Sunak is set to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss security, trade and diplomatic ties before the leaders meet NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw, with discussions focused "on the threat from Russia," Downing Street said in a statement. Sunak will then travel to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. In a statement, Sunak said "defending Ukraine against Russia's brutal ambitions is vital for our security and for all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border." "I am in Warsaw today to deepen ties with our Polish partners and commit critical new military support for Ukraine's defence. Ukraine's armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support – and they need it now." — Holly Ellyatt