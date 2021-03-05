I spend 5 hours a day staring at my iPhone — here's how to measure and control your phone addiction

My iPhone tells me I spend an average of 5 hours a day looking at it. That's crazy, considering I also spend about 10 hours sitting at my computer.

I have a baby at home, and I've started to feel guilty about how often I'm looking at my phone, whether it's for work or just staying in touch with other people. The Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns haven't helped — without some of the social interaction I had in offices and other places such as restaurants, I'm spending more time talking to people on my phone and computer.

But Apple's iPhone has a feature called Screen Time that can help you see and then limit how long you're using it. You can see how often you're using certain apps, and even block them from opening after a certain period of time.

Here's how to set it up and use it to curb your addiction.