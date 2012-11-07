‘Fiscal Cliff’ Is a Financial Superstorm: Aetna CEO

Congress should act during the lame duck session to solve the country's major fiscal problems, Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

Pointing to hurricane Sandy as an example, the managed care CEO called the fiscal cliff a "financial superstorm" that the country needs to get its head around and act in the same way it did with the last hurricane.

Bertolini is advocating Congress gets to work on a solution to the fiscal cliff during the lame duck session.

"Given what we have today, which is no difference in the arithmetic of politics, it would be easier to do a lame duck session with the people that are leaving," he said.