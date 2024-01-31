Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady — here are 3 money moves to make before cuts happen
The Fed left rates alone for now but cuts are likely in 2024. Consider these financial steps before they come.
At its first scheduled meeting of 2024 on Jan. 30 and 31, the Federal Reserve declined to adjust the federal funds rate, the benchmark lenders use to determine the cost of borrowing for personal loans, mortgages, credit cards and more.
But with the annual increase in inflation below 3% for the third straight month in December 2023, at least one rate cut is likely on the horizon. It might not happen at the central bank's next gathering in March, but there are a five more chances before the final meeting of 2024 on Dec. 17 and 18.
The Fed last adjusted the target rate to combat inflation in July 2023, raising it a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest it's been in more than two decades.
Interest rates were last lowered way back in March 2020, when the Fed slashing them to zero at the start of the pandemic.
As rate cuts loom again, CNBC Select shares three money moves to consider.
Compare offers to find the best savings account
Open a high-yield savings account
When the Fed lowers the federal funds rate, savings accounts' annual percent yields (APYs) typically fall in tandem. Even so, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) will still provide a stronger return than a traditional savings vehicle.
LendingClub High Yield Savings accounts have an APY of 5.00%, more than ten times the national average, according to the FDIC. Plus, there are no monthly fees and no balance minimum beyond an opening deposit requirement of $100.
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
5.00%
Minimum balance
No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
None
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes
The APY in a Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account isn't as high but, at 4.75%, it's still very competitive — and there's no minimum deposit requirement. Both banks offer free ATM cards with an unlimited number of transactions (up to a daily limit of $500 to $2,000, depending on your account), but Synchrony will refund other banks' ATM fees up to $5.
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.75% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
Yes
Lock in CD rates
Certificates of deposit (CDs) have fixed rates, so if you take one out now you won't be impacted should APYs go south later in 2024. A 12-month CD at Barclays has a return of 5.30%, with no minimum deposit requirement or monthly fees. And while most banks compound interest on CDs monthly or quarterly, your interest will compound daily.
Barclays CDs
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
From 4.15% to 5.30% APY
Terms
From 12 months to 60 months
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Early withdrawal penalty fee
A penalty may be charged for early withdrawal.
Consider pulling the trigger on a mortgage
If you paused your house hunting because mortgage rates were too darn high, now might be a good time to hop back onto Zillow. The Fed doesn't directly impact mortgage rates but, along with other factors, how it treats the federal funds rate influences what mortgage lenders charge.
Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates have declined since they hit a peak of 7.79% in October 2023. According to a January 2024 forecast from Fannie Mae, they could fall below 6% by the end of 2024.
The largest mortgage lender in the U.S., Rocket Mortgage offers fixed-rate terms of anywhere from 8 to 30 years. It ranks high on J.D. Power's 2023 Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study and, for those with less-than-stellar credit, Rocket considers applications from borrowers with scores as low as 580.
Rocket Mortgage
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
Apply online for personalized rates
Types of loans
Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans
Terms
8 – 29 years, including 15-year and 30-year terms
Credit needed
Typically requires a 620 credit score but will consider applicants with a 580 credit score as long as other eligibility criteria are met
Minimum down payment
3.5% if moving forward with an FHA loan
Terms apply.
Bottom line
Rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are likely in 2024 and consumers should consider adjusting their financial strategies to make the most of them.
