The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady — here are 3 money moves to make before cuts happen

At its first scheduled meeting of 2024 on Jan. 30 and 31, the Federal Reserve declined to adjust the federal funds rate, the benchmark lenders use to determine the cost of borrowing for personal loans, mortgages, credit cards and more.

But with the annual increase in inflation below 3% for the third straight month in December 2023, at least one rate cut is likely on the horizon. It might not happen at the central bank's next gathering in March, but there are a five more chances before the final meeting of 2024 on Dec. 17 and 18.

The Fed last adjusted the target rate to combat inflation in July 2023, raising it a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest it's been in more than two decades.

Interest rates were last lowered way back in March 2020, when the Fed slashing them to zero at the start of the pandemic.

As rate cuts loom again, CNBC Select shares three money moves to consider.