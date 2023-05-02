Amazon's credit cards are getting an upgrade — should you apply?

If you're a frequent Amazon shopper, you might be considering one of Amazon's credit cards — or even already have one in your wallet. Either way, Chase, the cards' issuer, has some excellent news. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card have been renamed Prime Visa and Amazon Visa. With the simpler names, the cards also got sleek new looks, and most importantly, new benefits. CNBC Select outlines the changes to help you determine whether either card is worth it for you.

How are Amazon's cards changing?

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is now the Prime Visa and has a fresh, new design.

The card also now offers 5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel and 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. With that, here's a full breakdown of the Prime Visa's cash-back rates: 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market

5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel (new)

2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare (new)

2% back at restaurants

2% back at gas stations

1% back on all other purchases On top of that, for a limited time, new Prime Visa cardholders will get a $150 Amazon gift card as a welcome bonus and earn 5% back on everything (up to $2,500 in purchases) for the first three months. The card will keep offering the same benefits, including baggage delay insurance and purchase protection. Additionally, the card continues to have no annual fee, but you'll still need a Prime membership to be eligible. As for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card for non-Prime members, it also has a new design and name — the Amazon Visa.

On top of that, Chase added two new reward categories. Now, cardholders will earn 3% back on purchases made through Chase Travel and 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Here's how the Amazon Visa's earning structure looks now: 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market

2% back on purchases made through Chase Travel (new)

2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare (new)

2% back at restaurants and gas stations

1% back on all other purchases For a limited time, new cardholders can get a $60 gift card upon approval and earn 3% back on up to $1,500 in purchases for the first three months with the card. Cardholders also still have access to valuable benefits such as baggage delay insurance and purchase protection. Another notable change for both of the cards is in the cash-back redemption rules. Now, the rewards you earn will post daily and you can redeem them immediately. Previously, rewards would post to the account once a month.

Should you get an upgraded Amazon card?

If you already have one of the co-branded Amazon cards, all you have to do is enjoy the added value your card now offers. But if you've only been considering signing up, should you rush to do so now? For loyal Amazon shoppers — especially those with a Prime membership — this might be obvious. Either card will serve you well if you do most of your shopping on Amazon and prefer to earn a variety of rewards without managing a multitude of cards. Plus, the current welcome offers are generous for a cash-back card. With the Prime Visa, you can earn up to $275 if you maximize the 5% limited-time cash back. With the Amazon Visa, making the most of the welcome bonus will net you $105. The new cash-back categories also add more opportunities to earn extra rewards and, depending on your spending habits, can bring you a lot of value. On the other hand, if the upgraded Amazon cards have caught your eye because of the addition of travel and transit bonus categories, you might want to consider a few other cards first. For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns 3% back on transit, including taxis and rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. Plus, the card offers a whopping 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). Terms apply.

If you travel often, you may be better off with a card that earns travel rewards rather than cash back. This way, your rewards might yield a value higher than 1 cent per point. Some of our favorite travel cards include the American Express® Gold Card and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

Bottom line

The upgraded co-branded Amazon cards are now offering even more value than before. If you use Amazon for most of your shopping and prefer to have just one go-to credit card, the refreshed Prime Visa and Amazon Visa are perhaps some of the best options you can find. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

