Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers.
American Express cardholders can score four months of free drinks at Panera Bread — here's how to sign up

Amex is offering cardholders a free Panera Unlimited Sip Club subscription for a limited time.

Trina Paul@thetrinapaul
Getty Images

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Thanks to a renewed partnership with Panera Bread, American Express cardholders again have the opportunity to score free beverages at the popular chain restaurant, which has more than 2,100 locations across the U.S. and is known for its bakery items, sandwiches and soups.

Now through Dec. 31, 2022, American Express cardholders who register for this offer will receive a complimentary four-month subscription to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, which offers unlimited coffee, tea, lemonade and other drinks for $11.99 per month.

Below, Select takes a closer look at the promotion and how American Express cardholders can take advantage of it.

Who is eligible and how to sign up

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a current American Express cardholder and located in the United States. You must also be a member of the restaurant's loyalty program, MyPanera (which is free to join), and over the age of 18. Those who are already members of Panera's Unlimited Sip Club are not eligible.

Note that having any U.S. American Express card counts makes you eligible for this offer, whether it's a premium card like The Platinum Card® from American Express or a no-annual-fee credit card like The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees).

The Platinum Card® from American Express

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of card membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

  • Rewards

    3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%), 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    16.99% - 27.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

To redeem the offer online, follow these steps to sign up before Dec. 31, 2022:

  1. Redeem the offer through this link
  2. Login on the American Express website to confirm your account
  3. Make sure you have a MyPanera account and sign up for a Panera Unlimited Sip Club subscription through Panera Bread's website

Once your sign-up is complete, the complimentary four-month trial will begin. When that ends, you'll automatically be charged the current rate ($11.99 plus tax per month at the time of publication) for a subscription unless you choose to cancel it sooner.

Those who are not American Express cardholders can still score free access to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club through a different promotion. New subscribers who sign up for a membership by Nov. 9, 2022, get their first month free, with the option of canceling the subscription at any time before being charged the regular monthly rate.

Panera Unlimited Sip Club benefits

Unlimited Sip Club subscribers have access to a variety of free drinks, including drip hot coffee, iced and hot tea and coffee, fountain soda beverages, hot tea, bubbler drinks, and Charged Lemonades — and can get one for free once every two hours, as well as enjoy unlimited refills while you're in a Panera Bread location. Even better, you can order any size.

Note that this offer does exclude other beverages such as smoothies, bottled drinks, cold brew iced coffee, espresso and cappuccino beverages and frozen blended beverages, as well as beverage enhancements such as espresso and syrups including Madagascar vanilla, caramel, cinnamon and bittersweet chocolate.

Bottom line

If you live near a Panera Bread location, have an American Express card, and haven't already joined Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, this offer provides an easy way to score some free beverages this fall — just make sure you've signed up for it before December 31, 2022.

To avoid being charged at the end of the fourth-month subscription, set a reminder in your calendar to cancel before the trial period is up. There are also a number of subscription trackers like Rocket Money and Trim that make it easy to keep tabs on your subscriptions.

For rates and fees for The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

