New Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card members can earn up to $350 with this targeted offer

American Express is offering a massive new welcome bonus for targeted Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express applicants worth up to $350. This limited-time offer includes extra cash back on Amazon.com spending and runs through October 7, 2020. Below, CNBC Select has the details on what you need to know about the Blue Cash Everyday Card's targeted offer and how it compares to the ongoing welcome bonus.

Blue Cash Everyday welcome bonus: Targeted vs. non-targeted offer

Amex is currently offering two types of welcome bonuses for the Blue Cash Everyday Card. Applicants don't have the option to choose which bonus they can earn and instead are targeted for a specific offer. Targeted offers have more lucrative earning potential and may appear for a variety of reasons, such as an applicant's existing relationship with the issuer or online search history. Targeted applicants can earn up to $350 back. Here's the breakdown of the welcome bonus: Earn $150 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your card within the first six months of card membership. Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on your card within the first six months of card membership, up to $200 back. Apply by 10/07/2020. That's compared to the welcome bonus for non-targeted applicants: Earn $150 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your card within the first three months of card membership. Only targeted applicants have access to the Amazon.com offer. In order to earn the full $200 back on Amazon.com spending, you'll need to spend $1,000 on the site or via the U.S. Amazon mobile app. Purchases of Amazon.com, third-party, corporate and custom-designed gift cards are excluded from this offer. The first part of the welcome bonus for targeted applicants is nearly identical to the ongoing offer Amex provides non-targeted applicants, with one exception: Targeted new accounts have double the amount of time (six months) to meet the $1,000 spending requirement, compared to the standard three months.

How to know if you're targeted for this offer

When you click to learn more about the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, look for "New Card Member Offer" at the top of the page. Directly below that is a blue box with the details of the welcome bonus. If you see "Special Offer For You," you should have access to the targeted offer. As with most welcome bonus offers, there's a disclaimer stating: "This offer may not be available if you leave this web page and return later."

Bottom line

If you qualify for the targeted offer and are in the market for a no-annual-fee cash-back card, now's a great time to consider the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express. (See rates and fees.) Beyond the chance to be selected for a generous welcome bonus, cardholders earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn back $150 after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

