The average tax refund this year — and what to do with yours

How much is the average refund?

So far in 2024, the average federal income tax refund is $3,145 — an increase of just under 6% from 2023. There's still more than a month before Tax Day but there's good reason to think 2024 refunds will be larger overall: To adjust for inflation, the IRS raised both the standard deduction and tax brackets about 7%. That put some people into lower brackets and let taxpayers who weren't itemizing deduct more of their taxable income. A Qualtrics survey conducted for Intuit Credit Karma in January 2024 found that more than a quarter (27%) of taxpayers expecting a refund predicted it would be larger than the one they got in 2023.

How to file your taxes

For most Americans, the tax filing deadline is April 15, 2024. You can hire a tax professional or do them yourself, but the IRS's free e-filing platform, Direct File, is only available in 12 states and other no-cost online options have income and deduction limitations. Fortunately, there are great tax software programs that address a variety of tax situations. Most guarantee their work, but TaxAct's accuracy policy is a standout: If the program makes an error or you don't get the biggest refund possible, TaxAct will refund your software costs and pay the difference from your lower refund or higher tax liability up to $100,000. (It also includes any legal fees and audit costs.)

TaxAct Learn More On TaxAct's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - click "Learn More" for details

Free version Yes

Mobile app No, the mobile app was discontinued

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra Terms apply.

If you're anxious about doing your taxes, TurboTax's easy-to-use platform will guide you through from start to finish. If it can't, there's a library of explainers, videos and tip sheets to provide answers. You can also pay extra for live assistance or let a professional handle filing for you from start to finish.

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - click "Learn More" for details

Free version TurboTax Free Edition. ~37% of taxpayers qualify. Form 1040 + limited credits only.

Mobile app Yes

Live support Available with some pricing and filing options Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures. Terms apply.

Most top tax prep programs have a free version, but their offerings and support options are limited. Among the paid tiers, TaxSlayer Classic is one of the most budget-friendly and doesn't have income or deduction limits.

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site File your taxes for as low as $27.02 with TaxSlayer* Use Code: CNBC18

Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version Yes (basic 1040)

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, certain plans *18% off your federal tax return. Offer is valid on federal tax returns e-filed by April 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Only valid for new or first time TaxSlayer users only. Promotion code must be entered at checkout. Offer is not applicable to state tax returns or additional products. Offer is valid for one-time use only and cannot be combined with any other coupons, promotions, discounts, or offers. Offer is nontransferable, cannot be sold or otherwise bartered, and is not applicable to previous purchases or returns.

When will I get my refund?

If you filed an electronic return and enrolled in direct deposit, you should get a refund within 21 days of filing, according to the IRS, as long as there are no issues with your return. If you mailed a print return or filed an amended return, it will take at least four weeks for your refund to be processed. To check your refund status, you can use the IRS' Where's My Refund? tool. You'll need to input your Social Security number, filing status and the refund amount listed on your return. The site is updated overnight, so checking it once a day is plenty.

What to do with your refund

Over a third (37%) of taxpayers expecting refunds say they'll use at least some of it to pay for rent, groceries and other necessities — and another 34% will pay down debts. If you're carrying a credit card balance, prioritize paying it down with your refund to free yourself from high-interest debt. Otherwise, you can deposit your refund into a high-yield savings account, where it could earn an APY of over 5% while still being readily available in an emergency. The Lending Club High-Yield Saving Account has one of the highest yields on the market and it doesn't carry a monthly maintenance fee or a minimum balance requirement beyond the initial $100 deposit.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes Terms apply.

A four-digit tax return could also be a healthy start toward a down payment on a car. If you're looking for help paying for the rest of the vehicle after making a down payment, MyAutoLoan is a loan aggregator that provides up to four bids from participating lenders with just one soft credit pull. (So it won't ding your credit.) It offers competitive rates and flexible terms, and some lending partners will work with borrowers with credit scores as low as 575.

MyAutoLoan Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 5.49%

Loan purpose New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing, private party and lease buyout

Loan amounts Starting at $8,000 (or $5,000 for refinancing)

Terms 24 to 72 months

Credit needed FICO score of 575 or greater

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Varies by lender Terms apply.

If you're craving a relaxing getaway, you could put a dream vacation on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which earns 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and car rentals made through Capital One Travel, plus 2X miles on all other purchases. The card's $395 annual fee is further offset by a 75,000-mile welcome bonus which you'll earn after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, a $300 travel credit to use on Capital One Travel purchases, a 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary, access to Capital One and partner airport lounges and more.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review.

FAQs How long does it take to get a tax refund? If you filed online and set up direct deposit, the IRS says you can expect a refund within 21 days. If you mailed a print return it could take at least four weeks. Where is my tax refund? To check your refund status, you can use the IRS' Where's My Refund? tool, which is updated once a day. You'll need to input your Social Security number, filing status and the refund amount listed on your return. Are tax refunds bigger this year? As of March 8, 2024, the average federal income tax refund is roughly 5.8% larger than in the first week of March 2023. Taxpayers are still filing returns but both the standard deduction and tax brackets have been increased, which could mean bigger refunds for people who moved into lower brackets or who aren't itemizing their returns.

Bottom line

So far, the size of the average tax refund in 2024 is outpacing that from the year prior. If you're among the millions of Americans getting something back from the IRS, make the most of it — either by paying down debt, depositing it in an interest-earning account or using it to help finance a major purchase. Even if you don't expect a refund, don't delay in submitting your return. If you file late, you could be hit with penalties and interest, and the last thing you need to do is give the government more of your money.

