Taxes

The average tax refund this year — and what to do with yours

Tax season started later this year, but refunds are trending larger.

Dan Avery
The IRS reports that, as of March, 8, 2024, it had received about 62.8 million tax returns and refunded $135.3 billion to U.S. taxpayers.

That's 7.4% less money than it gave back compared to the same time in 2023. But the average individual refund is already higher than it was last year.

What we'll cover

How much is the average refund?

So far in 2024, the average federal income tax refund is $3,145 — an increase of just under 6% from 2023.

There's still more than a month before Tax Day but there's good reason to think 2024 refunds will be larger overall: To adjust for inflation, the IRS raised both the standard deduction and tax brackets about 7%. That put some people into lower brackets and let taxpayers who weren't itemizing deduct more of their taxable income.

A Qualtrics survey conducted for Intuit Credit Karma in January 2024 found that more than a quarter (27%) of taxpayers expecting a refund predicted it would be larger than the one they got in 2023. 

How to file your taxes

For most Americans, the tax filing deadline is April 15, 2024. You can hire a tax professional or do them yourself, but the IRS's free e-filing platform, Direct File, is only available in 12 states and other no-cost online options have income and deduction limitations.

Fortunately, there are great tax software programs that address a variety of tax situations. Most guarantee their work, but TaxAct's accuracy policy is a standout: If the program makes an error or you don't get the biggest refund possible, TaxAct will refund your software costs and pay the difference from your lower refund or higher tax liability up to $100,000. (It also includes any legal fees and audit costs.)

TaxAct

Learn More
On TaxAct's secure site

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - click "Learn More" for details

  • Free version

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    No, the mobile app was discontinued

  • Tax expert support

    Yes, costs extra

Terms apply.

If you're anxious about doing your taxes, TurboTax's easy-to-use platform will guide you through from start to finish. If it can't, there's a library of explainers, videos and tip sheets to provide answers. You can also pay extra for live assistance or let a professional handle filing for you from start to finish.

TurboTax

Learn More
On TurboTax's secure site

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - click "Learn More" for details

  • Free version

    TurboTax Free Edition. ~37% of taxpayers qualify. Form 1040 + limited credits only.

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Available with some pricing and filing options

Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures. Terms apply.

Most top tax prep programs have a free version, but their offerings and support options are limited. Among the paid tiers, TaxSlayer Classic is one of the most budget-friendly and doesn't have income or deduction limits.

TaxSlayer

Learn More
On TaxSlayer's secure site

  • File your taxes for as low as $27.02 with TaxSlayer*

    Use Code: CNBC18

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

  • Free version

    Yes (basic 1040)

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Tax expert support

    Yes, certain plans

*18% off your federal tax return. Offer is valid on federal tax returns e-filed by April 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Only valid for new or first time TaxSlayer users only. Promotion code must be entered at checkout. Offer is not applicable to state tax returns or additional products. Offer is valid for one-time use only and cannot be combined with any other coupons, promotions, discounts, or offers. Offer is nontransferable, cannot be sold or otherwise bartered, and is not applicable to previous purchases or returns.

When will I get my refund?

If you filed an electronic return and enrolled in direct deposit, you should get a refund within 21 days of filing, according to the IRS, as long as there are no issues with your return.

If you mailed a print return or filed an amended return, it will take at least four weeks for your refund to be processed.

To check your refund status, you can use the IRS' Where's My Refund? tool. You'll need to input your Social Security number, filing status and the refund amount listed on your return. The site is updated overnight, so checking it once a day is plenty.

What to do with your refund

Over a third (37%) of taxpayers expecting refunds say they'll use at least some of it to pay for rent, groceries and other necessities — and another 34% will pay down debts. If you're carrying a credit card balance, prioritize paying it down with your refund to free yourself from high-interest debt.

Otherwise, you can deposit your refund into a high-yield savings account, where it could earn an APY of over 5% while still being readily available in an emergency. The Lending Club High-Yield Saving Account has one of the highest yields on the market and it doesn't carry a monthly maintenance fee or a minimum balance requirement beyond the initial $100 deposit.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings

Learn More
LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    5.00%

  • Minimum balance

    No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    None

  • Excessive transactions fee

    None

  • Overdraft fees

    N/A

  • Offer checking account?

    Yes

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes

Terms apply.

A four-digit tax return could also be a healthy start toward a down payment on a car. If you're looking for help paying for the rest of the vehicle after making a down payment, MyAutoLoan is a loan aggregator that provides up to four bids from participating lenders with just one soft credit pull. (So it won't ding your credit.) It offers competitive rates and flexible terms, and some lending partners will work with borrowers with credit scores as low as 575.

MyAutoLoan

Learn More

  • Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

    Starting at 5.49%

  • Loan purpose

    New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing, private party and lease buyout

  • Loan amounts

    Starting at $8,000 (or $5,000 for refinancing)

  • Terms

    24 to 72 months

  • Credit needed

    FICO score of 575 or greater

  • Early payoff penalty

    None

  • Late fee

    Varies by lender

Terms apply.

If you're craving a relaxing getaway, you could put a dream vacation on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which earns 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and car rentals made through Capital One Travel, plus 2X miles on all other purchases.

The card's $395 annual fee is further offset by a 75,000-mile welcome bonus which you'll earn after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, a $300 travel credit to use on Capital One Travel purchases, a 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary, access to Capital One and partner airport lounges and more.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More

  • Rewards

    10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

  • See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review.

FAQs

If you filed online and set up direct deposit, the IRS says you can expect a refund within 21 days. If you mailed a print return it could take at least four weeks.

To check your refund status, you can use the IRS' Where's My Refund? tool, which is updated once a day. You'll need to input your Social Security number, filing status and the refund amount listed on your return.

As of March 8, 2024, the average federal income tax refund is roughly 5.8% larger than in the first week of March 2023. Taxpayers are still filing returns but both the standard deduction and tax brackets have been increased, which could mean bigger refunds for people who moved into lower brackets or who aren't itemizing their returns.

Bottom line

So far, the size of the average tax refund in 2024 is outpacing that from the year prior. If you're among the millions of Americans getting something back from the IRS, make the most of it — either by paying down debt, depositing it in an interest-earning account or using it to help finance a major purchase.

Even if you don't expect a refund, don't delay in submitting your return. If you file late, you could be hit with penalties and interest, and the last thing you need to do is give the government more of your money.

Latest