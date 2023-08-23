CNBC's best big bank checking accounts of 2023

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public.

Online-only banks can offer certain advantages over big banks, such as higher interest rates and lower fees. However, a major area in which brick-and-mortar banks usually win out is convenience.

Big banks offer hundreds or thousands of physical branches where customers can deposit and withdraw money. Customers also have the convenience of being able to speak to someone face-to-face and work out any account questions or requests, rather than needing to call in and deal with potentially long wait times.

Luckily, you don't always need to spend more for this convenience. There are competitive checking accounts from some brick-and-mortar banks with options to waive monthly fees if you meet certain requirements.

To help you choose the right bank for your needs, CNBC Select evaluated dozens of checking accounts offered by big banks, offering access to at least 700 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. We considered features like fees, minimum balance requirements and ease of use, among other factors to choose the best big bank checking accounts. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best checking accounts.)

Note: Most big banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings, and in some cases, you might not be able to open an account because of your location.