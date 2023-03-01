Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
CNBC's best big bank checking accounts of 2022
These big bank checking accounts are FDIC-insured and provide an accessible way for you to deposit and withdraw money in person.
Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public.
Big banks have a major advantage over online-only banks when it comes to convenience. With hundreds or thousands of physical branches scattered across the U.S., customers can deposit and withdraw money by visiting a teller inside or via a drive-up window or ATM machine. Customers also have the convenience of being able to speak to someone face-to-face and work out any account questions or requests, rather than needing to call in and deal with potentially long wait times.
Online banks often offer customers better rates and lower fees since big banks have to recoup overhead costs to keep physical branches up and running. That said, there are still competitive brick-and-mortar banks that offer checking accounts with options to waive monthly fees if you meet certain requirements.
To help you choose the right bank for your needs, CNBC Select evaluated dozens of checking accounts offered by big banks, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. We considered features like fees, minimum balance requirements and ease of use, among other factors to choose the top five best big bank checking accounts. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best checking accounts.)
Note: Most big banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings, and in some cases, you might not be able to open an account because of your location.
Best big bank checking accounts of 2022
Best at Bank of America
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
Monthly maintenance fee
$12, with options to waive
Minimum deposit to open
$100
Minimum balance
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Free ATM network
16,000 Bank of America ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
$10 per item (max 2 per day)
Mobile check deposit
Yes
See our methodology, terms apply. Bank of America is a Member FDIC.
Pros
- Earn cash back on select deals at stores, restaurants and more through BankAmeriDeals®
- Make saving easier with the Bank of America's Keep the Change® program
- Four ways to waive the monthly maintenance fee
- Bank of America has a vast network of ATMs
- Send and receive money with Zelle
Cons
- $10 per item overdraft fee
- $12 monthly maintenance fee
- $100 minimum deposit to open an account
- No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees
How to avoid the monthly fee:
- Have at least one qualifying direct deposit of $250,
- or maintain a minimum daily balance of $1,500 or more,
- or be a Preferred Rewards client,
- or be a student under age 24 who's enrolled in high school, college, university or a vocational program
Best at Chase
Chase Total Checking®
Monthly maintenance fee
$12, with options to waive
Minimum deposit to open
$0
Minimum balance
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Free ATM network
Access to more than 16,000 Chase ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
*With Chase Overdraft AssistSM, we won't charge an Insufficient Funds Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
Mobile check deposit
Yes
*Terms Apply.
See our methodology.
Pros
- Top-rated mobile app
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Chase is no. 2 on J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study
- Send and receive money with Zelle®
Cons
- No APY
- No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees
How to avoid the monthly fee:
- Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more,
- or a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account,
- or an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings and other balances
Best at PNC Bank
Virtual Wallet® with Performance Select
Monthly maintenance fee
$25, with options to waive
Minimum deposit to open
$0 online; $25 in person
Minimum balance
$5,000 combined average monthly balance in your Spend and up to 7 linked PNC bank consumer checking accounts to avoid monthly maintenance fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
Need to call PNC for the APY offered in your area
Free ATM network
18,000 PNC and PNC partner ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
Up to $20 per statement period
Overdraft fees
$36 (max 4 per day)
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Pros
- Three options to waive monthly maintenance fee
- Virtual Wallet includes individual checking and savings accounts that work together
- New account holders can earn a welcome bonus of $400 when you establish total qualifying direct deposits of $5,000 or more to your Spend account
- Up to $20 reimbursement for non-network ATM fees per statement period
- No charge for overdraft protection transfer fees
Cons
- $25 monthly maintenance fee
- Have to call PNC Bank to find out APY offered in your area
How to avoid the monthly fee:
- Have a $5,000 or greater monthly direct deposit to your Spend account
- or maintain a $5,000 minimum monthly balance in Spend and Reserve,
- or maintain $25,000 in all PNC consumer and/or investments accounts
Best at U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank Gold Checking Package
Monthly maintenance fee
$14.95, with options to waive
Minimum deposit to open
$25
Minimum balance
None
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
N/A
Free ATM network
4,500 U.S. Bank ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
2 per statement period
Overdraft fee
$36 (max of 4 overdraft fees per day)
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Pros
- Easily waive the monthly maintenance fee with an open U.S. Bank personal line of credit, home mortgage, home equity loan and line of credit, personal and purpose loan or activated credit card
- 2 out-of-network ATM reimbursements per statement period
- No overdraft protection transfer fee for transfers made from a linked deposit account
- Preferred rates on new auto loans, home equity loans or lines, and other personal loans (autopay may be required for benefit)
- Up to 2 additional Easy Checking accounts with no monthly maintenance fee (requires you to be an account holder)
- Send and receive money with Zelle
Cons
- $14.95 monthly maintenance fee
- No APY
How to avoid the monthly fee:
- Have open a qualifying U.S. Bank account, such as a personal line of credit, home mortgage, home equity loan and line of credit, personal and purpose loan or activated credit card
Best at Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo Everyday Checking
Monthly maintenance fee
$10, with options to waive
Minimum deposit to open
$25
Minimum balance
$500 daily deposit balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
N/A
Free ATM network
13,000 Wells Fargo ATMs
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
$35 (max of 3 overdraft fees per day)
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Pros
- Four ways to waive the monthly maintenance fee
- Send and receive money with Zelle
- Easy-to-use mobile app
Cons
- $25 minimum deposit to open an account
- $35 overdraft fee
- No APY
- No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees
How to avoid the monthly fee:
- Maintain $500 in combined minimum deposit balances,
- or make qualifying direct deposits totaling $500 or more,
- or be between 17 - 24 years old
- or have a linked Wells Fargo Campus ATM Card or Campus Debit Card (for college students)
FAQs
How to choose a checking account
Before you open a checking account, consider these six factors:
- Insurance: Verify that the bank or credit union where you open an account provides insurance from either the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit ($250,000 per individual account) in the event your bank or credit union fails.
- Minimum deposit requirements: Many checking accounts require you to maintain a certain balance in order to avoid the monthly maintenance fee. If you don't meet the balance requirements, you may incur a monthly maintenance fee up to $15. However, some accounts offer several different ways you can qualify for a waived monthly fee that don't require a minimum balance.
- Fees: Checking accounts charge various fees to access your money, including: monthly service/maintenance fee, overdraft fee, non-sufficient (NSF) fee and ATM fee. These fees can range from a couple dollars to $35 per occurrence, making repeat fees costly.
- ATM network: If you often pay with or receive cash, you'll need to use an ATM and/or visit a branch location to withdraw money. Thankfully, all of the checking accounts mentioned above provide access to thousands of free ATMs, plus physical branch locations.
- Interest and rewards: Checking accounts aren't meant for long-term savings goals, but there are some financial institutions that provide interest rates on eligible balances.
- Mobile app features: While you can visit physical branch locations with brick-and-mortar checking accounts, you should also consider what mobile features are offered. Mobile check deposit and integration with peer-to-peer payment apps, such as Zelle, are two common features to look for.
Find the best savings account for you: Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you.
Common checking account fees
While there are several good no-fee checking accounts out there, most checking accounts come with standard fees. Here are some of the common checking account fees you may incur:
- Monthly maintenance fee: The monthly service fee, often up to $15, that banks or credit unions charge to maintain your account.
- Overdraft fee: If you spend more than the amount in your account, resulting in a negative balance, you may be hit with a steep overdraft fee up to $35.
- Non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee: If you write a check and it bounces because there isn't enough money in your bank account, you'll likely incur a NSF fee.
- ATM fee: When you use an ATM that isn't affiliated with your bank or credit union, you may be hit with two fees: one from your bank/credit union and another from the ATM operator. Banks/credit unions charge around $1.63 while ATM operators charge roughly $3.09.
- Paper statement fee: If you don't enroll in paperless statement, you could pay up to $5 per statement.
- Foreign transaction fee: If you use your debit card to make purchases or withdraw money from an ATM outside of the U.S., you'll often incur a fee that's often 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of the transaction.
- Account closure fee: If you close your account within 90 to 180 days of opening it, you may incur an account closure fee around $25.
While these fees can add up, you can avoid them by responsibly managing your account and always maintaining a positive balance.
Read more
Our methodology
To determine which big bank checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts offered by the largest national banks and credit unions. We narrowed down our rankings by only considering checking accounts that come from brick-and-mortar banks with broad availability, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S.
We compared each checking account on a range of features, including:
- Fees
- Minimum balance requirement
- Number of states with branches
- Large ATM network
- Ease of use and account accessibility
- Customer reviews, when available
All of the accounts included on this list are Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insured up to $250,000. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails.
The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate.
Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can’t transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.
