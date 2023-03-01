CNBC's best big bank checking accounts of 2022

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public.

Big banks have a major advantage over online-only banks when it comes to convenience. With hundreds or thousands of physical branches scattered across the U.S., customers can deposit and withdraw money by visiting a teller inside or via a drive-up window or ATM machine. Customers also have the convenience of being able to speak to someone face-to-face and work out any account questions or requests, rather than needing to call in and deal with potentially long wait times.

Online banks often offer customers better rates and lower fees since big banks have to recoup overhead costs to keep physical branches up and running. That said, there are still competitive brick-and-mortar banks that offer checking accounts with options to waive monthly fees if you meet certain requirements.

To help you choose the right bank for your needs, CNBC Select evaluated dozens of checking accounts offered by big banks, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. We considered features like fees, minimum balance requirements and ease of use, among other factors to choose the top five best big bank checking accounts. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best checking accounts.)

Note: Most big banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings, and in some cases, you might not be able to open an account because of your location.