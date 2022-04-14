Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a new 80,000 point welcome bonus worth at least $1,000 — here’s how you can get it
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great travel credit card that's now an elevated welcome bonus.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a standout travel credit card with great benefits and perks, and now the card has an increased welcome offer that makes it even more enticing.
Typically, you'll earn 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points after you sign up for the Sapphire Preferred and spend $4,000 in the first three months from account opening. Now, you'll earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
Select breaks down the updated bonus, the features of the card and how you can use the card to its full potential.
Chase Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus
For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a welcome bonus of 80,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
These 80,000 points are worth $1,000 in travel when you redeem them through Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal, which allows you to book any travel you like, including flights, hotels and rental cars. However, Chase points can be worth even more if you transfer them to Chase's hotel or airline partners.
And you've meet the minimum spending requirement and earned the welcome bonus, you'll have at least 84,000 points to start booking your future travel plans.
With excellent value right out of the gate, it makes the card's $95 annual fee plenty worth it.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®
- Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory 0% APR
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,506
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,528
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Chase Sapphire Preferred features
In addition to a great welcome offer, the Sapphire Preferred comes with solid benefits to help you earn heaps of points, as well as make your travels even easier.
As you spend on the card, you'll earn:
- 5X points per dollar spent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 3X points per dollar spent on dining
- 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs).
- 3X points per dollar spent on select streaming services.
- 2X points per dollar spent on all other travel purchases
- 1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases
- 10% anniversary points boost: Each account anniversary, you’ll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. That means if you spend $25,000 on purchases, you’ll get 2,500 bonus points.
And when you have the card, you'll have access to valuable benefits like:
- $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Comprehensive travel insurance, including rental car insurance
- Purchase protection and extended warranty protection
- No foreign transaction fees
However, arguably the most valuable part of this card is the ability to transfer your miles to a long list of airline and hotel loyalty programs. By doing this, you can really stretch the value of your points to make the welcome offer worth thousands of dollars of travel.
Read more
How you can maximize the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus
If you use them correctly, 80,000 Chase points can easily help you pay for a nice hotel stay or a first-class flight.
When it comes to Chase Ultimate Rewards points, there are a few ways to redeem for travel: either through the Chase Travel Portal or by transferring them out to select airline and hotel loyalty programs.
While the Chase Travel Portal guarantees you a 1.25 cent value when you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, meaning 80,000 points will allow you to book $1,000 worth of travel, you can easily realize larger value outside of the travel portal.
To start, here are the current transfer partners Chase has:
Airline Travel Partners
- Aer Lingus AerClub
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- British Airways Executive Club
- Emirates Skywards®
- Flying Blue AIR FRANCE KLM
- Iberia Plus
- JetBlue TrueBlue
- Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
- Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®
- United MileagePlus®
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Hotel Travel Partners
- IHG® Rewards Club
- Marriott Bonvoy®
- World of Hyatt®
Each of these partners transfer at a 1:1 ratio, meaning that your 80,000 Chase points will turn into 80,000 points with the respective program you choose.
So how far can 80,000 points take you? Here are a few examples:
- Transfer 50,000 points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to book a one-way flight in business class on Delta Air Lines from the U.S. to Europe (retail price: $2,800+). You'll still have 30,000 points leftover.
- Transfer 80,000 points to World of Hyatt and book four nights at the Hyatt Andaz West Hollywood (retail price: up to $2,100 incl. taxes and fees)
- Transfer 78,000 points to British Airways Executive Club and book three round-trip flights from West Coast cities to Hawaii on American Airlines or Alaska Airlines (retail price: $1,350)
Bottom line
As summer approaches, credit card issuers are beginning to battle it out for space in your wallet. While the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is not the newest product out there, it's still one of the best 'bang for you buck' travel credit cards available. And with this new 80,000 sign-up bonus, it delivers excellent value upfront and great benefits afterwards to make it a card worth keeping.
However, before you sign up for a new credit card, it's worth checking your credit score to ensure it's up to par. To be approved for the Sapphire Preferred, you'll need a good to excellent credit score, and be under the Chase 5/24 rule. But lastly and arguably most important, it's vital that you'll be able to earn the welcome bonus responsibly. It's never advised to spend more than your normal expenses just to earn a welcome bonus, as that can lead to credit card debt, which could wipe out the value of the points you earned.