The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a new 80,000 point welcome bonus worth at least $1,000 — here’s how you can get it

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a standout travel credit card with great benefits and perks, and now the card has an increased welcome offer that makes it even more enticing. Typically, you'll earn 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points after you sign up for the Sapphire Preferred and spend $4,000 in the first three months from account opening. Now, you'll earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Select breaks down the updated bonus, the features of the card and how you can use the card to its full potential.

Chase Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus

For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a welcome bonus of 80,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. These 80,000 points are worth $1,000 in travel when you redeem them through Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal, which allows you to book any travel you like, including flights, hotels and rental cars. However, Chase points can be worth even more if you transfer them to Chase's hotel or airline partners. And you've meet the minimum spending requirement and earned the welcome bonus, you'll have at least 84,000 points to start booking your future travel plans. With excellent value right out of the gate, it makes the card's $95 annual fee plenty worth it.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,506

$1,506 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,528 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Chase Sapphire Preferred features

In addition to a great welcome offer, the Sapphire Preferred comes with solid benefits to help you earn heaps of points, as well as make your travels even easier. As you spend on the card, you'll earn: 5X points per dollar spent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3X points per dollar spent on dining

3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs).

3X points per dollar spent on select streaming services.

2X points per dollar spent on all other travel purchases

1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

10% anniversary points boost: Each account anniversary, you’ll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. That means if you spend $25,000 on purchases, you’ll get 2,500 bonus points. And when you have the card, you'll have access to valuable benefits like: $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards ®

Comprehensive travel insurance, including rental car insurance

Purchase protection and extended warranty protection

No foreign transaction fees However, arguably the most valuable part of this card is the ability to transfer your miles to a long list of airline and hotel loyalty programs. By doing this, you can really stretch the value of your points to make the welcome offer worth thousands of dollars of travel.

How you can maximize the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus

If you use them correctly, 80,000 Chase points can easily help you pay for a nice hotel stay or a first-class flight. When it comes to Chase Ultimate Rewards points, there are a few ways to redeem for travel: either through the Chase Travel Portal or by transferring them out to select airline and hotel loyalty programs. While the Chase Travel Portal guarantees you a 1.25 cent value when you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, meaning 80,000 points will allow you to book $1,000 worth of travel, you can easily realize larger value outside of the travel portal. To start, here are the current transfer partners Chase has: Airline Travel Partners Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards ®

Flying Blue AIR FRANCE KLM

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards ®

United MileagePlus ®

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Hotel Travel Partners IHG ® Rewards Club

Rewards Club Marriott Bonvoy ®

World of Hyatt® Each of these partners transfer at a 1:1 ratio, meaning that your 80,000 Chase points will turn into 80,000 points with the respective program you choose. So how far can 80,000 points take you? Here are a few examples: Transfer 50,000 points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to book a one-way flight in business class on Delta Air Lines from the U.S. to Europe (retail price: $2,800+). You'll still have 30,000 points leftover.

Transfer 80,000 points to World of Hyatt and book four nights at the Hyatt Andaz West Hollywood (retail price: up to $2,100 incl. taxes and fees)

Transfer 78,000 points to British Airways Executive Club and book three round-trip flights from West Coast cities to Hawaii on American Airlines or Alaska Airlines (retail price: $1,350)

Bottom line

