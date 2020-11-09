Chase launches new bonus offer worth up to 70,000 miles on the United Explorer Card

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's 80,000-point bonus just ended, Chase isn't done releasing limited-time offers on its travel cards. The United℠ Explorer Card is the latest Chase card to offer an elevated welcome bonus — worth up to 70,000 bonus miles.

New applicants who are looking to maximize miles through United Airline's loyalty program should consider the United Explorer card while it's offering one of it's highest bonuses to date. This bonus offer is worth up to 30,000 more miles than usual and is a great middle-ground between the no-annual-fee United Gateway℠ Card and the premium $525 annual fee United Club℠ Infinite Card, since the Explorer card has a $95 annual fee (waived the first year).

The United Explorer offer is only running for a limited time, until January 13, 2021.

If you want to benefit from an above-average welcome bonus that can help offset the cost of future United flights and travel plans, act now and check out how you can qualify to earn this bonus.