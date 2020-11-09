Chase launches new bonus offer worth up to 70,000 miles on the United Explorer Card

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's 80,000-point bonus just ended, Chase isn't done releasing limited-time offers on its travel cards. The United℠ Explorer Card is the latest Chase card to offer an elevated welcome bonus — worth up to 70,000 bonus miles.
New applicants who are looking to maximize miles through United Airline's loyalty program should consider the United Explorer card while it's offering one of it's highest bonuses to date. This bonus offer is worth up to 30,000 more miles than usual and is a great middle-ground between the no-annual-fee United Gateway℠ Card and the premium $525 annual fee United Club℠ Infinite Card, since the Explorer card has a $95 annual fee (waived the first year).
The United Explorer offer is only running for a limited time, until January 13, 2021.
If you want to benefit from an above-average welcome bonus that can help offset the cost of future United flights and travel plans, act now and check out how you can qualify to earn this bonus.
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Plus earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in the first six months.
$0 first year, then $95
None
16.49% to 23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
This new bonus offer is two-tier, with the first part worth 60,000 miles and the second part worth 10,000 miles. You can just earn the 60,000-mile offer, or earn both offers for a total of 70,000 miles. It just depends on how much you can reasonably spend within the first three to six months of account opening.
The new bonus increased by 30,000 miles overall, and the spending requirement went up by $4,000, assuming you earn the entire bonus. Otherwise, if you only earn the first part of the bonus, you're earning 20,000 more miles for only $1,000 more in purchases, which is a reasonable increase.
This offer is only available to you if you don't currently have the United Explorer Card and haven't received a new card member bonus for the United Explorer Card in the past 24 months.
Here are Chase's exact terms:
This product is not available to either (i) current cardmembers of this credit card, or (ii) previous Cardmembers of this credit card who received a new cardmember bonus for this credit card within the last 24 months.
These eligibility requirements are more lenient than the Chase Sapphire cards. You only have to wait 2 years to earn another United Explorer bonus, versus 4 years for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve®.