Credit card applications have dropped by 40% amid coronavirus—here's when to apply for a new card

When consumers face economic hardship, opening a new credit card may be a helpful option to get by. But surprisingly, many Americans aren't taking this approach during the global coronavirus pandemic. New credit card applications were down 40% from the first week of March to the last week, according to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) Consumer Credit Panel. The report looked at hard inquiry data, or the number of times consumers' credit was pulled for an application. Results revealed that the credit card industry is not the only one seeing a drop; auto loan inquiries have decreased by 52% and mortgage inquiries by 27%. What's a hard inquiry? Each time you apply for credit, the lender will perform a "hard inquiry" or "soft inquiry." Hard inquiries are the most common and appear on your credit report after you submit an application, which may ding your credit score temporarily. Meanwhile, soft inquiries have no effect on your credit. The CFPB cited that this sharp drop in new inquiries could be due to a lowered demand for credit (people are spending less), or a drop in credit supply that may indirectly or directly raise consumers' expectation of being turned down for credit. In other words — consumers expect it will be harder to qualify for credit or a loan, given the number of banks scaling back on lending during the market's current conditions.

Why people with higher credit scores are applying for fewer cards

Suprisingly, card applications declined significantly more for consumers with super prime scores (above a 780 VantageScore) compared to consumers with deep subprime scores (below 500), at a rate of 59% and 34%, respectively. The CFPB pointed out that while all types of inquiries declined notably, consumers with higher credit scores had the most substantial drop. This could indicate they have more flexibility in substituting new credit applications with other means of financial support, such as emergency savings or passive income. Regardless if you have savings or not, you may still want to apply for a credit card. A new card can provide an extended credit limit, which is something you may need if you've recently been laid off or had your credit limit reduced without notice. It could also reward you with cash back for stocking up on groceries and streaming Netflix. But before you apply for a new credit card, we review some tips below.

When to apply for a new credit card

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.