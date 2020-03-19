Stream Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and maximize rewards

Streaming services have their time to shine right now with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is keeping most Americans at home. Services like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu are all competing for customers' attention and some services are offering bundles that can allow you to get multiple services at a lower rate. In addition to taking advantage of bundle offers, you can maximize savings by using a rewards credit card that offers up to 6% cash back on eligible streaming services. These cards are a great way to save on multiple streaming services while you enjoy TV and movies. Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can maximize rewards on streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu, and movie rental purchases with the right credit card.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 12.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit

A year of no interest on new purchases and balance transfers Cons $95 annual fee

2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

There's a clear winner when it comes to earning the most rewards on streaming services and movie rentals — the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Cardholders earn an industry-leading 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, which include everything from TV services to movie rentals and music streaming. Eligible services include: Amazon Music Unlimited

Apple Music

Apple TV+

AT&T Now

Audible

CBS All Access

Disney+

ESPN+

Fubo TV

HBO Now

Hulu

iHeartRadio

Kindle Unlimited

Luminary

MLB.TV

NBA League Pass

Netflix

NHL.TV

Pandora

Prime Video

Showtime

Sling TV

SiriusXM Streaming and Satellite

Spotify

Stitcher

YouTube Music Premium

YouTube Premium

YouTube TV Amex's website disclaims that subscriptions bundled with another product or service or billed by a third party may not be eligible for 6% cash back. (Learn more about how credit card issuers classify purchases for bonus rewards.) If you decide to rent a movie with an eligible streaming service, such as Amazon Prime Video, this would also qualify to earn 6% cash back, an Amex customer service representative confirmed. The Blue Cash Preferred Card does come with a $95 annual fee, but if you spend roughly $1,583 a year at U.S. supermarkets and/or on streaming subscriptions, you can offset this cost (see rates and fees). That's because both categories earn 6% cash back. But take note — the 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets applies only up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on two categories you choose quarterly (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases each quarter, then 1%); 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on everything else

Welcome bonus $150 after you spend $500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable*

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good *See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

High 5% cash back on select entertainment purchases, when you activate bonus categories

Low spending required to earn a good welcome bonus Cons 5% cash back is limited to $2,000 in combined purchases each quarter

Activation is required to earn 5% cash back

2% to 3% foreign transaction fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $478

$478 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,790 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

If you want to earn generous rewards on streaming services without an annual fee, consider the U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® card. Cardholders can choose to earn 5% cash back on two bonus categories each quarter on your first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases, then 1%. You can choose to earn up to 5% cash back on TV, internet and streaming services, which is one category. Eligible services include: Charter

Comcast

DIRECTV

DISH Network

Time Warner Cable

Disney+

FandangoNOW

Hulu

Netflix

Sling TV

Vudu

YouTube

Amazon Music

Apple Music

Google Play Music

Pandora

SiriusXM

Slacker Radio

Spotify U.S. Bank's website warns that purchases made using a third-party service, such as PayPal, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes Store, may not qualify for the up to 5% cash back. In addition to the streaming-related category, you can select a second category, such as fast food, home utilities, cell phone providers and more. Cardholders also get 2% cash back on one everyday category, such as grocery stores or gas stations, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Cardholders can update their preferences every quarter, so you can change categories based on your needs.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Prime membership is required

The 5% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon.com or at Whole Foods Market Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $510

$510 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,272 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

If you're a loyal Amazon customer, you can benefit from using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. All Amazon purchases earn 5% cash back, which includes your Amazon Prime membership. Prime members receive a Prime Video subscription at no extra cost. And when you rent movies that aren't available for free through Prime Video, you still earn 5% cash back. This card is also a great option for Whole Foods Market grocery shoppers, since those purchases also earn a robust 5% cash back. This card also offers a $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval as a one-time bonus. Keep in mind that while there is no annual fee for this card, an active Prime membership is required. Current costs are $119 for an annual membership or $12.99 for a monthly membership. If you don't want to pay for Prime, you can opt for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, which doesn't require a Prime membership and still offers 3% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods.

Streaming services aside, many movie theaters across the country are closing. To keep Americans from missing out on seeing highly-anticipated new releases, companies like Universal are releasing new movies through video-on-demand services starting this week. Universal is making a number of recently released movies available to watch at home, starting with "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt" and "Emma," starting this Friday, March 20, with a suggested price of $19.99. And Universal's upcoming "Trolls World Tour" will be available both online and in theaters on April 10. If you take advantage of these movie rental opportunities, you can benefit from charging roughly $20 per film to a cash-back credit card.

If you're stuck in self-isolation and want to earn the most rewards possible in your at-home theater, choose from one of the best credit cards for streaming. Here's a side-by-side comparison:

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.