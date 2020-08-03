Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Credit card issuers continue to offer financial assistance programs during coronavirus—here's what you need to know

In March, major credit card issuers began offering support, including flexible bill payments and waived late fees, in response to the coronavirus pandemic — some continue to do so.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images

In March, many of the major credit card issuers began offering support to the millions of cardholders experiencing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly five months later, and Americans are still struggling. The additional $600 per week unemployment benefits expired on July 31, while unemployment remains high. And Congress has yet to pass another stimulus package. Without additional federal support, many people are wondering how they will afford their bills going forward

Card issuers are continuing to offer financial assistance programs for those are still struggling to pay their credit card bills, whether you have a Chase Freedom®, a Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card or another card backed by a major financial institution.

To see what relief measures you qualify for, contact your card issuer as soon as possible by calling the number on the back of your card or by visiting their website. Most issuers have since set up dedicated webpages detailing coronavirus response efforts. Don't wait until you've missed a payment to take action.

CNBC Select reached out to seven of the major card issuers to get an update on their coronavirus financial hardship assistance programs, and we've outlined their responses below. Both Bank of America and U.S. Bank did not respond to our request for comment.

American Express

Amex recommends that their customers review the Financial Hardship Program, which offers both short- and long-term assistance. Cardholders can request temporary lower monthly payments and/or reduced interest rates. Amex is also providing relief from future late payment fees and helping cardmembers take steps to prevent accounts from going past due.

Read more: Amex may waive your credit card interest and late fees if you're affected by coronavirus

Capital One

Capital One's assistance includes deferred payments and reduced or waived annual fees. The bank is also temporarily waiving ATM fees and doubling ATM withdrawal limits for all banking customers. Options are available to customers on a month-to-month basis. Visit Capitalone.com/Updates/Coronavirus/ to learn more.

Read more: Capital One cardholders may receive fee suppression and minimum payment assistance if affected by coronavirus

Chase

Chase credit card customers may be able to delay their monthly payment, and the bank will also refund any associated late fees. Visit Chase.com/StayConnected to learn more.

Read more: Chase cardholders could have payments deferred, fees waived, credit lines increased if affected by coronavirus

Citi

A Citi spokesperson tells CNBC Select that they have extended their assistance programs for those impacted by Covid-19 until August 15 and will continue to assess. Visit the coronavirus webpage to learn more.

Read more: Here's what Citi is doing for coronavirus assistance

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is still offering payment assistance and recommends that customers visit the coronavirus response webpage to learn more.

Learn more: CNBC Select's most up-to-date list of credit card financial assistance programs during coronavirus

Information about the Chase Freedom® and Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
2 months free on all annual plans, free dark web analysis, bank and credit card activity alerts
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and cash back on all eligible purchases
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% when you purchase, 1% when you pay the bill)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
2x points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points and complimentary DashPass for at least 1 year
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
$150 welcome offer and, for a limited-time, earn 20% back on eligible Amazon purchases made in the first 6 months, up to $200
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards