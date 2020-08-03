Credit card issuers continue to offer financial assistance programs during coronavirus—here's what you need to know

In March, many of the major credit card issuers began offering support to the millions of cardholders experiencing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly five months later, and Americans are still struggling. The additional $600 per week unemployment benefits expired on July 31, while unemployment remains high. And Congress has yet to pass another stimulus package. Without additional federal support, many people are wondering how they will afford their bills going forward.

Card issuers are continuing to offer financial assistance programs for those are still struggling to pay their credit card bills, whether you have a Chase Freedom®, a Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card or another card backed by a major financial institution.

To see what relief measures you qualify for, contact your card issuer as soon as possible by calling the number on the back of your card or by visiting their website. Most issuers have since set up dedicated webpages detailing coronavirus response efforts. Don't wait until you've missed a payment to take action.

CNBC Select reached out to seven of the major card issuers to get an update on their coronavirus financial hardship assistance programs, and we've outlined their responses below. Both Bank of America and U.S. Bank did not respond to our request for comment.