Capital One cardholders may receive fee suppression and minimum payment assistance if affected by coronavirus

Credit card holders may be wondering how they're going to afford their bills during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully card issuers are offering assistance. Capital One joins many card issuers, along with American Express, Apple, Chase and Citi, that are offering emergency support to customers facing financial hardship.

Capital One has a webpage dedicated to coronavirus updates and resources for its customers, which include a variety of FAQs related to travel booking concerns and branch openings. And similar to many issuers, Capital One encourages its customers to utilize digital tools and other resources, such as the Capital One app, for self-service banking and 24/7 account access.

A Capital One spokesperson stated the company is "committed to being responsive to the needs of our customers and associates as the situation evolves" and understands that customers may find themselves facing financial hardship. Capital One encourages customers who may be impacted by the coronavirus to contact customer service for a solution.

Here's the potential assistance offered to customers, according to a Capital One spokesperson:

"The specific provisions offered really depend on the individual customer's needs, but can include fee suppression, minimum payment assistance and deferred loan payments."

So if you have the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business and are unable to make your minimum payment on time, you may receive more time to pay or waived fees — but it depends on your situation. If you need financial help, contact Capital One customer service.