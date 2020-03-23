Skip Navigation
Capital One cardholders may receive fee suppression and minimum payment assistance if affected by coronavirus

Capital One is offering relief for its cardholders amid the coronavirus pandemic. American Express, Apple, Chase and Citi recently made similar announcements.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Credit card holders may be wondering how they're going to afford their bills during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully card issuers are offering assistance. Capital One joins many card issuers, along with American Express, Apple, Chase and Citi, that are offering emergency support to customers facing financial hardship.

Capital One has a webpage dedicated to coronavirus updates and resources for its customers, which include a variety of FAQs related to travel booking concerns and branch openings. And similar to many issuers, Capital One encourages its customers to utilize digital tools and other resources, such as the Capital One app, for self-service banking and 24/7 account access.

A Capital One spokesperson stated the company is "committed to being responsive to the needs of our customers and associates as the situation evolves" and understands that customers may find themselves facing financial hardship. Capital One encourages customers who may be impacted by the coronavirus to contact customer service for a solution.

Here's the potential assistance offered to customers, according to a Capital One spokesperson:

"The specific provisions offered really depend on the individual customer's needs, but can include fee suppression, minimum payment assistance and deferred loan payments."

So if you have the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business and are unable to make your minimum payment on time, you may receive more time to pay or waived fees — but it depends on your situation. If you need financial help, contact Capital One customer service.

How to contact Capital One customer service

You can speak to a Capital One representative over the phone or by mail (which we don't recommend since it causes delays). The best contact number depends on the type of support you need. See below for how to contact credit card support over the phone.

Personal credit cards

  • Customer service: 1-800-CAPITAL (1-800-227-4825)
  • Outside the U.S., call collect: 1-804-934-2001
  • Online banking support: 1-866-750-0873
  • Fraud protection: 1-800-427-9428 or 1-800-239-7054
  • International collect calls to report a lost or stolen card: 1-804-934-2001

Small business credit cards

  • Small business credit card customer service: 1-800-867-0904
  • Online banking customer service for small business credit card customers: 1-866-750-0873
  • Report a lost or stolen card: 1-804-934-2001

Make sure you have your credit card handy, as well as any security words that may be requested. And be prepared to experience longer than usual wait times.

When you get through to a representative, discuss any financial hardships you're facing, such as a recent layoff or reduction in working hours that reduces your income and ability to make payments. This allows the representative to understand your situation and discuss available options to assist you during this time.

Coronavirus latest:

Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

