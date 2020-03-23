Bank of America waives fees, defers payments on credit cards, mortgages and auto loans during coronavirus

Bank of America has joined other card issuers, such as Citi, Chase, Capital One, Discover, Apple and American Express, in offering emergency support to its consumer and small business clients who are experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic. Through its Client Assistance Program, Bank of America is offering assistance to customers on an individual basis, depending on your specific area of need. Relief could include waiving certain account fees, like overdraft fees, and deferring payments on your credit cards, mortgage and auto loans. "Our teams are ready to help clients and small businesses, and we are especially focused on the needs of those experiencing hardship due to the current situation," says Holly O'Neill, head of consumer, small business and wealth management client care at Bank of America, in a video statement on the client assistance webpage. "If you have been negatively impacted by coronavirus and need additional assistance related to your account please visit our website or you can give us a call."

How to contact Bank of America customer service

If you are just looking to defer your credit card payments, you can complete a form online via the client assistance page by clicking 'payment deferrals' (in the text near the top of the page) to submit your request. You will have to log in to your account. To speak to a customer service representative by phone, you can either call the number on the back of your credit card or one of the below. Make sure you have your credit card ready and any responses to security questions on your account that you may be asked to provide. Once connected, you will be able to explain your financial situation and any recent hardship you have experienced, such as a recent layoff or fewer working hours. Credit card customer service (including lost or stolen card): 800-732-9194

International credit card customer service: 1-757-677-4701 (international cell phone roaming charges may apply)

Credit card activation: 800-276-9939 (TTY/TDD: 800-222-7365)

Credit card billing inquiries: 866-266-0212 Clients can find more contact information specific to other business/product areas, such as international travel and mobile banking, as well as hours of operation via the bank's 'contact us' page. Whether you have the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card or the Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card, you may have an urgent need to access and manage your money immediately. The Bank of America client assistance webpage encourages banking online at home or through the bank's mobile app. Here you can check your accounts, pay your bills and deposit checks. Bank of America customers are likely familiar with its app-based virtual financial assistant named "Erica," which can also help direct consumers and respond to questions about coronavirus.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.