3 tips to stay calm during a layoff and still reach your financial goals

In 2014, Michael Lacy and his wife set the ambitious goal of paying off $21,000 in credit card debt and auto loans. Eight months into the journey, Lacy was laid off, an experience that many Americans are facing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To make things harder, Lacy's wife has a chronic autoimmune condition, which flared up — a common symptom of stress — and she had to take two weeks of unpaid leave from her job. But the Lacys kept their cool and adjusted their plans. They still managed to pay off their debt in 16 months, just four months longer than their original goal. Below, Lacy shares his three tips for keeping calm during a layoff, even when paying off debt.

1. Know what you care about

Before Lacy's layoff, the couple had given considerable thought to what they wanted out of life. They bonded over a shared love of travel and the desire to have more time to spend at home raising their future kids. After having these important discussions, Lacy recalls that getting laid off did not shake him as much as one might expect. "We had already had the important conversations with each other about what we wanted our life to look like. I was determined not to fail," he tells CNBC Select. With a clear vision in mind, Lacy picked up a gig delivering food while he sent out resumes and prepared for interviews. Knowing that his hard work was inching him closer to the future he and his wife envisioned carried him through the ups and downs.

2. Accept where you are

Lacy and his wife were motivated by the future, but they knew they couldn't get there without starting exactly where they were. There's a lot of anxiety and pressure that comes with losing your job, says Lacy, especially when you're in debt. But you must recognize this panic without putting pressure on yourself to act on it, he advises. Before making any long-term decisions, such as starting a business, opening a new credit card or taking on a debt consolidation loan, try to recognize what's fueling your decisions, says Lacy. If it's stress, take a minute to relax if possible. "Sometimes, it's OK to not be OK," explains Lacy. "Even now during this pandemic. Everyone is saying this is a great time to start a business. But often times, when we do things out of panic, we get ourselves into worse situations."

3. Know what's leftover after your expenses

