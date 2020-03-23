Skip Navigation
How to redeem Costco rewards
The best credit cards of 2020
Best travel credit cards
CNBC Select

Discover cardholders may receive support for bill due dates, fees and late payments if affected by coronavirus

Discover is offering relief for its cardholders amid the coronavirus pandemic. American Express, Apple, Capital One, Chase and Citi have recently made similar announcements.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Discover credit cardholders may receive temporary relief due to financial hardships resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Discover is one of many card issuers, such as American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Capital OneChase and Citi, that are offering emergency assistance to customers negatively affected by the coronavirus.

Discover has a coronavirus webpage that provides updates and answers FAQs related to travel bookings and student loans. If you want to access key account information, such as statements, balances and payments, Discover recommends using their mobile app or going to your online account.

If you're struggling to make on-time payments or pay off your credit card balance in full, you may receive help. A Discover spokesperson says that, "Discover is extending relief to qualified customers who are experiencing financial difficulty caused by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

"Discover customers may receive assistance that can include support related to payment timing, fees and late payments," a Discover spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

If you're a Discover it® Cash Back or Discover it® Balance Transfer cardholder and face difficulty making your minimum payment, you may receive payment flexibility or waived late fees or interest— but it depends on your situation. If you need financial assistance, contact Discover's 100% U.S.-based customer service team.

How to contact Discover customer service

Discover's customer service team can be reached over the phone or via instant message online or through the Discover mobile app at anytime. To call customer service for credit card related inquiries, dial 1-800-497-2816 (TTY/TDD 1-800-347-7449).

Before you call, have your credit card ready and any security words that may be requested by a customer service representative. Also be prepared for longer than usual wait times due to the high volume of requests and employees working from home.

When you've connected with a representative, explain your situation and any financial hardships, such as a recent layoff or fewer working hours, that adversely impact your income and ability to make payments. This helps the rep get a clear picture of your situation and discuss available options to assist you during this time.

Coronavirus latest:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

