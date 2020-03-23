Discover cardholders may receive support for bill due dates, fees and late payments if affected by coronavirus

Discover credit cardholders may receive temporary relief due to financial hardships resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Discover is one of many card issuers, such as American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase and Citi, that are offering emergency assistance to customers negatively affected by the coronavirus.

Discover has a coronavirus webpage that provides updates and answers FAQs related to travel bookings and student loans. If you want to access key account information, such as statements, balances and payments, Discover recommends using their mobile app or going to your online account.

If you're struggling to make on-time payments or pay off your credit card balance in full, you may receive help. A Discover spokesperson says that, "Discover is extending relief to qualified customers who are experiencing financial difficulty caused by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

"Discover customers may receive assistance that can include support related to payment timing, fees and late payments," a Discover spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

If you're a Discover it® Cash Back or Discover it® Balance Transfer cardholder and face difficulty making your minimum payment, you may receive payment flexibility or waived late fees or interest— but it depends on your situation. If you need financial assistance, contact Discover's 100% U.S.-based customer service team.