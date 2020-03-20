Skip Navigation
How to redeem Costco rewards
CNBC Select

Chase cardholders could have payments deferred, fees waived, credit lines increased if affected by coronavirus

Chase credit cardholders could receive temporary relief amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Citi, Apple and American Express made similar announcements.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images

Chase has joined a handful of other credit card issuers, like CitiApple and American Express, in offering assistance to those financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you own a Chase credit card, such as the Chase Freedom® or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and think you will have trouble paying your bills in the coming months, call the customer support number on the back of your card (or on your monthly statement) to see what aid may be available to you.

"When customers call us with financial challenges related to coronavirus, our customer service specialists have been helping them with things like waiving fees, extending payment due dates for cards, auto loans and mortgages, or increasing credit lines for consumer and small business customers," a Chase spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

On Chase's website, there is a dedicated coronavirus resource page with a message from Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett saying, "If you need help because of COVID-19, please reach out to us."

She also encourages Chase customers to use the Chase Mobile® app and chase.com for any other banking needs as people remain at home and branches close.

As for travel plans, Chase states it will work with customers "to help find solutions for changing or cancelling a trip whether you paid with your credit card, debit card, or with rewards," though the new coronavirus trip management page recommends that you start seeking refunds from the travel companies you booked with first. 

For anyone who has booked future travel on their Chase card through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® (CUR) portal, you can make a cancellation request online, and you may receive a refund or travel credit. When you log in, you will see instructions to help you find whether or not your travel dates are eligible for a refund. This eligibility is based on if the airline or property you booked with has issued a flexible change policy. If so, you can submit a refund request using Chase's cancellation form online.

Keep in mind that credit card travel insurance alone won't always reimburse a cancelled or changed trip. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s guide to benefits states that "your disinclination to travel due to an epidemic or pandemic" is not covered by its trip cancellation and trip interruption.

However, there are exceptions: If you and/or your travel partner actually have coronavirus, if your doctor advises you not to travel under a certain health condition or if your destination is an infected area with an imposed travel ban.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

