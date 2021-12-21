3 credit card benefits to use for last-minute holiday shopping

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select details the perks you can take advantage of to make sure your last minute Christmas shopping goes smoothly.

If you've found yourself in this same pickle, don't fret. There are several credit card benefits you can use to ensure the presents you order will arrive in time.

If there's one thing I'm guilty of, along with millions of other Americans, it's waiting until the last minute to shop for holiday gifts. According to a study conducted by OnePoll during the 2020 holiday season , half of the respondents bought a gift on Christmas Eve and 39% even made purchases on Christmas Day.

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here .

Shoprunner

ShopRunner is a shipping service that gives free two-day shipping when you shop with one of their partner brands, ranging from Saks Fifth Avenue to MLBShop and Cole Haan. Normally, an annual membership costs $79, but there are several rewards credit cards that give a complimentary membership to the service.

The full list of stores that ShopRunner partners with is here, and while there are dozens of cards giving a free membership, a few of our favorites are:

If you don't have a credit card that offers ShopRunner as a benefit, you can sign up for a three-month free trial of the service.

Credit cards with instant numbers when approved

If you're interested in adding a new credit card to your wallet, whether it be to increase your purchasing power or to earn a valuable welcome bonus, but you want to be able to start spending immediately, consider applying for a card with 'instant number access.' This means once you're approved you can immediately request the card details be sent to you instead of having to wait for your new card to show up in the mail.

This is convenient if you're shopping online, but what about if you plan on making purchases in-person? In lieu of a physical credit card, you can input the details of your new account into your smartphone's digital wallet, such as Apple Pay, and pay using your phone.

Here are a few credit cards that offer instant access numbers:

Amazon Prime or Walmart Plus

There are a few credit cards that offer complimentary memberships to Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus. Each of these programs offer free, expedited shipping on your orders. In some areas having an Amazon Prime or Walmart+ membership allows you to get orders to your door in just a few hours.

One would assume that the Walmart Rewards™ Card or the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card comes with their respective subscription service free as part of being a cardmember. However, that's not the case.

If you're looking for Walmart+ benefits, consider signing up for The Platinum Card® from American Express. Upon enrollment, you can receive a statement credit for the Walmart+ monthly membership fee ($12.95 + applicable taxes) when you use your Platinum Card to pay. The card comes with a long list of other benefits for luxury travel, shopping and more.

If you're a current college student, you can qualify for a variety of student credit cards, including the Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students — which reimburses you up to a life-time total of $59 after signing up for an Amazon Prime Student subscription and spending $500 in eligible purchases in the first three billing cycles.