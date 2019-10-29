Limited-time offers ending soon: Earn up to 75,000 bonus miles with Delta Amex cards

The limited-time perks for the newly revamped Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards are ending soon. Potential cardholders have until October 30, 2019 to qualify for the elevated welcome offers, which gives new users up to 75,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you open.
CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome offers ending October 30, 2019 and the new card offerings taking effect January 30, 2020.
To take advantage of these limited-time welcome offers, you can apply for the new cards any time until October 30, 2019.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express
Delta Reserve® Card from American Express
Amex announced the updates to eligible Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards back on September 30 and has been continuing the streak by recently updating the American Express® Green Card on the card's 50th anniversary.
Below, CNBC Select lists the main changes coming to consumer Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards. For complete benefits and changes, visit NewDeltaAmex.com. Note that additional terms apply and benefits take effect starting January 30, 2020.
