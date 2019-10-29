Limited-time offers ending soon: Earn up to 75,000 bonus miles with Delta Amex cards

Skip Navigation
Alexandria White@awhite_credit
The limited-time perks for the newly revamped Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards are ending soon. Potential cardholders have until October 30, 2019 to qualify for the elevated welcome offers, which gives new users up to 75,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you open.

CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome offers ending October 30, 2019 and the new card offerings taking effect January 30, 2020.

Limited-time welcome offers

To take advantage of these limited-time welcome offers, you can apply for the new cards any time until October 30, 2019.

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months
  • $50 statement credit after using the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express card on a Delta purchase in the first three months

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • 75,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months
  • $100 statement credit after using the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum card to make a Delta purchase in the first three months

Delta Reserve® Card from American Express

  • 75,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after spending $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months

Upcoming benefit updates

Amex announced the updates to eligible Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards back on September 30 and has been continuing the streak by recently updating the American Express® Green Card on the card's 50th anniversary.

Below, CNBC Select lists the main changes coming to consumer Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards. For complete benefits and changes, visit NewDeltaAmex.com. Note that additional terms apply and benefits take effect starting January 30, 2020.

Blue Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and at restaurants worldwide (previously U.S. only)
  • No foreign transaction fees (previously 2.7% per transaction)

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • 2X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets
  • $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 annually
  • $99 annual fee (previously $0 first year, then $95)

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express

  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X) and on purchases made directly with hotels
  • 2X miles at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees
  • $250 annual fee (previously $195)

Delta Reserve® Card from American Express

  • 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta (previously 2X)
  • Access to The American Express Centurion® Lounge
  • 2 Delta Sky Club® one-time guest passes
  • Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees
  • Access to complimentary upgrades for card members without Medallion® Status
  • $550 annual fee (previously $450)

