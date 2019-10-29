Limited-time offers ending soon: Earn up to 75,000 bonus miles with Delta Amex cards

The limited-time perks for the newly revamped Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards are ending soon. Potential cardholders have until October 30, 2019 to qualify for the elevated welcome offers, which gives new users up to 75,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you open. CNBC Select has all the details you need to know about the welcome offers ending October 30, 2019 and the new card offerings taking effect January 30, 2020.

Limited-time welcome offers

To take advantage of these limited-time welcome offers, you can apply for the new cards any time until October 30, 2019. Gold Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months

$50 statement credit after using the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express card on a Delta purchase in the first three months Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express 75,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months

$100 statement credit after using the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum card to make a Delta purchase in the first three months Delta Reserve® Card from American Express 75,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after spending $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months

Upcoming benefit updates

