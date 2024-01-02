Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account review: A checking account that builds credit

Normally you build credit by responsibly using credit products such as installment loans and credit cards. But if you don't have access to credit products or refuse to take on any kind of debt, you have few options for raising your score. To address this need Experian, one of the three major credit bureaus, now offers a digital checking account designed to help users build credit without taking on any debt. Available with a free Experian membership, the Experian Smart Money™ Digital Checking Account also currently offers a $50 bonus when you set up direct deposit, along with a few attractive perks. CNBC Select breaks down how Experian Smart Money works and how to decide whether it's a good option for you.

Experian Smart Money™ Digital Checking Account Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Minimum balance $0

Monthly fee $0

Free ATM network More than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $0 (overdrafts aren't permitted)

Mobile check deposit No Terms apply. Pros Ability to build credit with eligible on-time payments

No monthly or minimum balance fees

Early direct deposit

Access to financial tools available with Experian membership Cons No physical bank branches

Out-of-network ATM fees

No overdraft available Learn More View More

Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account review

APY

The APY for Experian Smart Money is 0%, meaning it doesn't earn any interest on the account balance. While it's possible to find interest-bearing checking accounts with rates comparable to those of high-yield savings accounts, checking accounts traditionally offer no yield on your cash — and Experian Smart Money is no exception.

Access to your cash

After you're approved for the account, you receive an Experian Smart Money™ Debit Card that you can add to your digital wallet and use right away. You can also request a physical debit card that gives you access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the Allpoint ATM network (Visit www.Allpoint.com to find an Allpoint ATM location). If you withdraw at an out-of-network ATM, a $3 fee applies per withdrawal. You can withdraw up to $1,515 at an ATM per day (up to $505 per transaction) and make up to $5,000 in daily purchases.

Perks

The main benefit of the Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account is its ability to improve your credit. It does this by working with another tool called Experian Boost™. This tool helps you potentially raise your credit score by adding to your Experian credit report payment activity the credit bureaus usually ignore. This includes eligible on-time rent, utility, telecom and streaming service payments. When you pay your bills with the Experian Smart Money account, these qualifying payments will be added automatically thanks to its integration with Experian Boost.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

Credit scoring model used FICO® Score Results will vary. See website for details. How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

Note that Boost only affects your FICO 8 score based on Experian data. Your lender may use a different credit scoring model or pull your history from a different credit bureau altogether. Additionally, if you set up direct deposit, you can get your paycheck up to two days early with the Experian Smart Money account. However, early availability isn't guaranteed and may vary. Finally, you also can get a $50 bonus after you sign up for direct deposit. To qualify for the offer, you need to have at least $1,000 credited to your account in direct deposits within 45 days of account opening.

Fees

Experian's digital checking account charges no monthly fees and requires no minimum balance. You can also move your money free of charge. Still, there are a few fees you can potentially encounter, including: Foreign transaction fee: 3% or $3.25, whichever is higher

3% or $3.25, whichever is higher Out-of-network ATM fee: $3

$3 Physical card replacement fee (except for when your card expires): $5

Bottom line

If your biggest financial goal is to build credit, the Experian Smart Money checking account can be a helpful tool. That said, remember that you can connect your third-party accounts to Experian Boost and reap the same credit-building benefits. While Experian Smart Money is a decent digital checking account in its own right, it's wise to consider multiple other options to find the best checking account for you.

