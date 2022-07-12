Here's how people with high credit scores are using personal loans to build wealth

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Why high-score borrowers spent the most on loans to finance home improvements and business expenses

One obvious reason why high-score borrowers spent the most to finance home improvements and business expenses may just be that remodeling a home or funding a business typically requires large amounts of capital, and therefore large loans. But beyond just that fact, high-score borrowers spent the most on these loan purposes because they saw them as investments, which over time would help them build wealth. "Having a greater financial margin for error allows high-score, high-income individuals to use debt as an investment," says Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, in a company statement. "So they can take on debt to improve their home and increase its value or to start a small business that can help generate more income for the family." This isn't to say that those with lower credit scores choose not to use personal loans as an investment, rather they may not have the capacity to take on larger debt loads that entail larger monthly payments. The lower an individual's credit score is, the less access they'll have to large borrowing power since lenders view these borrowers as less likely to pay back their debts as someone with a high credit score.

Personal loan options for everyone

The good news — when it comes to taking out a personal loan, no matter the amount — is just about anyone can get one. There are lenders that cater to borrowers with high credit scores just as there are those who cater to borrowers with lower credit scores. If you're looking for the best personal loans for those with fair or good credit, consider Upstart, which allows borrowers to apply for up to $50,000 and has a minimum credit score requirement of 600. Upstart will make exceptions in certain cases and may approve applicants with no credit history. It also offers long loan terms ranging from 36 to 60 months to give you ample time to pay off your debt. Keep in mind that if you're approved with a lower credit score, you may still be subject to paying a higher interest rate.

Higher-score borrowers on the hunt for the best personal loans for excellent credit should consider LightStream, which offers low-interest loans with flexible terms for borrowers with good credit or higher. Those with excellent credit can take advantage of some of the lowest interest rates, which range from 3.49% to 19.99% APR*, when they also sign up for autopay. Take note, however, that LightStream doesn't offer loans for small business uses, in case this article's topic has inspired you. You can, however, get a LightStream personal loan to take on projects such as remodeling your bathroom or kitchen.

Other options for home renovation and small business financing

There are many ways to finance a home renovation or small business. Beyond personal loans, alternatives include saving up money in a high-yield savings account to pay in cash, taking out a revolving home equity line of credit, also called a HELOC — for funding home renovations, specifically — or using a credit card. The best credit cards to help you pay for your next home remodel include the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for its introductory 0% APR on new purchases — you'll get up to 15 months of no-interest financing on new purchases to cover the cost of your project (after, 16.49% to 25.24% variable APR). That way, you'll have over a year to finance home repairs. Plus you'll earn cash back on your purchases.

The best small business credit cards can help you finance business expenses while offering everything from rewards and interest-free financing on new purchases to luxurious travel perks, extended warranties, and insurance, among other business-related benefits. With The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, for example, cardholders can benefit from an introductory APR of zero interest for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening (after, 14.74% to 22.74% variable APR, see rates and fees). This special financing period can provide you with an interest-free period of up to a year. You'll also earn 2X Membership Rewards points on eligible purchases up to $50,000 a year (then 1x).

