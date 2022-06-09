Here's how borrowers with high credit scores use personal loans

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Personal loans provide a flexible way for people to borrow money to pay for a variety of expenses. Even if you have a low credit score, chances are there's a lender out there that can cater to your financial needs and help you get the funding you're looking for.

A recent study by LendingTree gathered data regarding how borrowers with high credit scores and low credit scores tend to use the money from their personal loans, based on closed personal loan data from between April 2021 and March 2022.

The study showed that personal loans for high-score borrowers — those with credit scores of 720 and above — averaged $18,443, a number 122.2% higher than the $8,301 average amount borrowed by those with credit scores below 720.

Beyond just revealing that high credit score borrowers take out larger personal loans, the study also showed how they're spending their personal loan funding. Over a third of high-score borrowers use personal loans to consolidate debt and the next biggest use is to refinance credit card debt. Here's what the study found with high-score borrowers:

39.7% took out personal loans to consolidate debt

15.8% used the funds for credit card refinancing

12.8% borrowed money for home improvements

7.6% used a personal loan to pay for a major purchase

2.8% paid for their car to be financed or repaired

1.9% paid for medical expenses

1.5% put the funds toward moving or business expenses

1% paid for a wedding or vacation

It's not a surprise that borrowers are taking advantage of their high credit scores to consolidate debt. Debt consolidation allows borrowers to pay off multiple debts with a new loan, often at a lower interest rate, and the higher your credit score the better odds you have of securing that new low rate. Consolidating your debt is a good way to streamline your finances as it means you only have to account for one single monthly payment versus multiple monthly payments with separate lenders. According to the LendingTree study, high-score borrowers who were consolidating debt took out personal loans that averaged $19,991.

Even when looking at low-score borrowers, debt consolidation topped the reasons for taking out a personal loan. Here's what the study found with low-score borrowers: