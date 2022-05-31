Is 600 considered a bad credit score? Here’s how it compares to the average American’s credit score

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Your credit score can determine your ability to reach many of your financial goals, whether it's purchasing a house or adding a new credit card to finance your move. Lenders, financial institutions and banks use these three digit numbers to evaluate the likelihood that borrowers will be able to pay back their loans. Three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — collect information regarding your credit accounts, such as your payment history, credit limit, balances and bankruptcies, then use this information to calculate a credit score. There are two types of credit scoring models: FICO® Score and VantageScore. FICO® Scores, which are more commonly used, range from 300 to 850. Generally, the higher your score, the better the credit cards, mortgages and loans you can qualify for. Below, Select looks at what it means to have a 600 credit score and the types of credit cards you'd be able to qualify for with it.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

What does having a 600 credit score mean?

According to FICO® Score, 15.5% of the population has a credit score below 600, while the average credit score sits at 716. Having a 600 credit score places you below the national average and into the "fair credit" category. Subprime is the categorization lenders use to designate the likelihood that a borrower will default on or pay back their loan. While the definition and range of a subprime credit score varies, generally a score of 600 will fall into this category as FICO® Score considers borrowers with scores between 580 and 619 to have subprime credit. FICO® Score ranges: Super-prime: 720 or above

Prime: 660-719

Near-prime: 620-659

Subprime: 580-619

Deep subprime: 580 Since subprime borrowers are considered riskier to lenders, they tend to receive worse terms on their loans compared to prime borrowers. Subprime borrowers will typically have higher APRs on credit cards or higher interest rates on mortgages than their prime borrower counterparts, for example. In other words, having a credit score of 600 may limit your ability to secure mortgages, personal loans and credit cards with favorable terms.

What types of credit cards can you get with a 600 credit score?

Since 600 is considered to be a fair credit score, borrowers with this score generally won't qualify for credit cards with large welcome bonuses, generous rewards and perks or low APRs. However, there are still some options available — using a secured card or becoming an authorized user on someone else's card. A secured card typically requires that cardholders put down a security deposit that's equivalent to the amount of credit they are extended. The deposit acts as collateral in case a cardholder fails to make their payments on time or in full. Cardholders will then receive their security deposit back if they display good payment behavior and choose to close the account or upgrade to an unsecured card. Secured cards are also a good choice for those with subprime credit because they allow the opportunity for cardholders to improve their credit score by making on-time payments that are then reported to the credit bureaus. Select ranked the Discover it® Secured Credit Card as one of the best secured cards. There is no annual fee and the card has a minimum security deposit of $200 — remember, the amount of the security deposit is equivalent to the amount of the credit line and in this case, can be up to $2,500. For those who prefer a clear path to getting an unsecured card, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a good option because after seven months of card membership, the issuer will start to evaluate your account to determine whether you can be moved to an unsecured card and have your security deposit returned to you.

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 23.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Another choice for folks with fair credit scores is the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card, which doesn't require a security deposit and offers credit lines ranging from $300 to $10,000 depending on the cardholder's creditworthiness. WebBank, the member FDIC bank that issues the card, may also take a look at the factors behind your credit score, such as your bank statements, during the approval process. The Petal 2 provides 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after you make 12 on-time monthly payments. Two other cards you may be eligible for with a credit score of 600 are the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Platinum Credit Card. While both cards offer minimal rewards, with neither offering a welcome bonus, the QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card does give cardholders 1.5% back on all eligible purchases, though there is a $39 annual fee. The Capital One Platinum Credit Card, on the other hand, offers no rewards but has no annual fee.

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $39

Intro APR None

Regular APR 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Fair Terms apply.

Capital One Platinum Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Travel benefits, such as travel accident insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver and roadside assistance

Access a higher credit limit after making your first five monthly payments on time Cons 26.99% variable APR

No rewards program Learn More View More

How to quickly boost your credit score

Lastly, if you're looking for an easy way to boost your credit score before signing up for your own credit card, you can always opt to become an authorized user on someone else's account. Becoming an authorized user on a primary cardholder's account means their credit history for that card is reflected on your own credit score — as long as the primary cardholder makes their payments on time and in full, the authorized user's credit score will improve as well. However, if the primary cardholder is delinquent on their payments, it will end up negatively impacting your credit score, too. Keep in mind that the primary cardholder may choose not to provide the authorized user with an actual credit card. The authorized user is also not the one on the hook for making payments. You can check and monitor your credit score with a free credit monitoring service like CreditWise® from Capital One and Experian. And using a service like Experian Boost™ can you help you quickly raise your FICO® score* if you're trying to achieve a fair, good or excellent score by taking regular bills you pay on time like Netflix and adding that to your credit profile.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO® Terms apply. How to sign up for Experian Boost™: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost™ works.

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost. Petal 2 Visa Credit Card issued by WebBank, Member FDIC. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, click here. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.