3 habits to keep your credit score high, even during economic uncertainty

As the economy stalls during the coronavius pandemic, and details of a second stimulus check remain unclear, it may feel harder than ever to stay focused on your finances. Financial institutions are responding to the economic uncertainty by tightening lending rules, and some cardholders are even seeing their credit limits slashed or their accounts closed. But while change is evident in nearly every corner of life right now, there are a few tried-and-true financial habits that don't seem to be going anywhere. Ahead, CNBC Select outlines three steps you can take to help protect your credit score even during the most uncertain of times.

1. Pay your bills on time

Always make your payments on time, whether that's just the minimum payment or the full statement balance. We recommend you try to pay the full balance, since you'll be dinged with high interest charges if you only pay the minimum each month and that will cause your debt to grow even more. Payment history is the number-one factor in your credit score. Even one missed payment can have a serious negative effect on your score, especially if you go more than 30 days without paying the outstanding balance. To ensure you make at least the minimum each month, set up autopay for all your bills so you're guaranteed never to miss a payment.

2. Spend and borrow thoughtfully

Whether you're thinking about opening another credit card or charging a large balance on your account, only take on new debt if you have a clear plan to pay it off. Every time you fill out an application for a new card, it's a hard inquiry on your credit report. It's best to limit hard inquiries to no more than once or twice a year when possible since it can impact your credit score. If you need to make a big purchase but don't have the funds to pay it off immediately, a 0% APR credit card, such as the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card or the Citi® Double Cash Card, allows you to pay for a big-ticket item over time with introductory promotional financing. Another reason to avoid running up a big balance is that it can increase your debt-to-credit ratio, also known as your credit utilization rate (CUR). This is the second-most important factor in determining your credit score, and experts recommend you avoid using more than 10% to 30% (at most) of your overall credit at any given time. If you have a high-limit credit card, it's easier to keep your CUR under 10% as compared to someone with a $500 credit limit who should only charge $50 to $150 on their card before paying it off. One way to avoid a high CUR is to pay off your credit card every week or twice a month, so your balance is always low.

3. Monitor your credit

