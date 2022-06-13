Fidelity study reveals most teens think investing is confusing, but here's how parents can help

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

How to talk to your kids about investing

John Boroff, VP of youth investing at Fidelity, has one overall general tip when it comes to talking to your kids about investing: don't wait. "There are a lot of reasons to talk about money, but the most important thing is to get started," he says. And there's good reason to do so. The more you and your family talk about money, the more likely you'll be able to build wealth, according to Boroff. Start off by explaining what the stock market is and showing how you can invest in the companies your kids interact with everyday. For example, if they enjoy watching Disney cartoons, show them how buying one share of Disney stock makes them a part owner. Next, help them understand how investing in companies can be a much more profitable experience than spending the same amount of money on something that's not needed in the long term. For example, buying a share of Coca-Cola stock rather than buying an actual soda can be financially rewarding especially if you hold it for years. Keep your kids interested by tracking down a social media account (where they consume content the most) that offers legitimate personal finance information that's age appropriate for your children. I enjoy following the Personal Finance Club on Instagram and Graham Stephan on YouTube and find them to be pretty family friendly. You could also get them involved by setting up a dummy portfolio so they can see what it's like to buy and sell stocks with fake money and track their market performance. As you're informing your kids about investing for the future, explain that while this is not a toy to be played with, if used wisely, it can give them much more financial freedom later in life.

It pays to invest at a young age

Bottom line

Investing can certainly be confusing no matter your age, but the earlier individuals learn about it the better off they'll be in the long term. Start small with your own kids by just explaining the overall concept of investing and then you can show them how that knowledge gets put to work through accounts that grow their money over time. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

