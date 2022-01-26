Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Investing

Tax-loss harvesting can help lower your tax bill: Here's what to know

With tax-loss harvesting, you only pay taxes on the net profit from your investments.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Share
Kiyoshi Hijiki | Moment | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The recent volatility in the stock market can certainly be unsettling for investors. You may, however, be able to benefit from using this market downturn to your advantage through a common investing strategy called "tax-loss harvesting."

What may sound like a complicated technique is actually quite simple. Tax-loss harvesting essentially means using your investment losses to offset the taxes you would pay on other investment gains, otherwise lowering how much you'll owe Uncle Sam come next year.

"Tax-loss harvesting is a practice used by investors each year to minimize their tax exposure, ultimately maximizing after-tax returns," Eric Bronnenkant, CFP, CPA and head of tax at Betterment, tells Select.

Below, Bronnenkant helps us to break down exactly how tax-harvesting works.

How tax-loss harvesting works

At the end of each year, investors are required to pay what's known as a capital gains tax on the net profits (i.e. "gains") that they made by selling investments over the last 12 months. As we well know, not all investments are winners and therefore some may have decreased in value from the time the investor purchased them, Bronnenkant explains.

For these investments that have gone down in value and are now worth less than the initial outlay, investors can sell them and "harvest" those losses to write off against their other gains or income for the year. This move effectively decreases the net amount that the investor will be taxed on.

"Usually, investors will then replace the sold asset with a similar one to maintain the portfolio's balance in allocation and expected returns," Bronnenkant adds.

Once net capital gains have been reduced to zero, or if you don't have investment gains, you can also potentially use your losses to offset up to $3,000 in ordinary income. This could be a substantial savings. Tony Molina, CPA and senior product specialist at Wealthfront, gives the example that if you have a marginal tax rate of 30%, and you’ve been able to offset $3,000 in income, you’d be saving nearly a grand, or $900.

If you're thinking of implementing tax-loss harvesting, Bronnenkant wants investors to beware of violating what is called the "wash-sale rule." This rule basically prohibits investments sold at a loss and then repurchased within 30 days to be claimed for tax purposes. This includes the same investment or "substantially identical" stock or security. Keep in mind that not all investments are subject to the wash-sale rule. For example, you can immediately buy back into bitcoin after you realize a loss.

An easy way to try tax-loss harvesting

Tax-loss harvesting can be challenging to take on as a do-it-yourself investor, Bronnenkant suggests. But with a robo-advisor, investing software will automatically do the tax-loss harvesting for you so you can be hands-off.

If you're seeking a robo-advisor platform that offers tax loss harvesting for your taxable brokerage account, consider platforms like Betterment, Wealthfront or Charles Schwab.

Based on a customer's selected allocation and risk tolerance, Betterment's algorithms will keep an eye on a portfolio's profit/loss and look for opportunities to harvest losses regularly, reducing tax exposure throughout the year while avoiding wash sales. Betterment also offers a "tax impact preview" tool that lets you see how much you might have to pay in taxes before withdrawing funds.

Betterment

Learn More
On Betterment's secure site

  • Minimum deposit and balance

    Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, $0 minimum balance; Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance

  • Fees

    Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, 0.25% of your fund balance as an annual account fee; Premium Investing has a 0.40% annual fee

  • Bonus

    Up to one year of free management service with a qualifying deposit within 45 days of signup. Valid only for new individual investment accounts with Betterment LLC

  • Investment vehicles

    Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

  • Investment options

    Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

  • Educational resources

    Betterment RetireGuide™ helps users plan for retirement

Terms apply.

Wealthfront says its tax-loss harvesting can help offset the advisory fee, an already low 0.25% annually. And for those with larger amounts of capital, Schwab's tax-loss harvesting kicks in for clients who have invested assets of $50,000 or more. When an investment declines in value, Schwab's automatic tax-loss harvesting will help offset the taxes on investment gains.

Wealthfront

Learn More
On Wealthfront's secure site

  • Minimum deposit and balance

    Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

  • Fees

    Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

  • Bonus

    None

  • Investment vehicles

    Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

  • Investment options

    Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

  • Educational resources

    Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying

Terms apply.

While robo-advisors provide a simple way to get started investing, we suggest talking to your financial advisor about what they recommend as the best tax-harvest strategy for you.

If you've harvested investing losses, using tax software like TurboTax (ranked best overall by Select) or H&R Block can make it easier to correctly input and claim those losses on your taxes, which will hopefully reduce your overall tax bill.

TurboTax

Learn More
On TurboTax's secure site

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

  • Free version

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

H&R Block

Learn More
On H&R Block's secure site

  • Cost

    $0 to $194.99 federal, $0 to $49.99 per state

  • Free version

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

Terms apply, see below for our methodology.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest